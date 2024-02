Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer television show has certainly won viewers' hearts. Post the leap, the show has reached new heights of success and admiration. The show also managed to dethrone Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa in the TRP chart by being on the number 1 spot for continuous 11 weeks. One of the major reasons Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's second season is a hit is because of the on-screen chemistry between Bhavika and Shakti who essay the characters of Savi and Ishaan respectively. While on-screen the duo shares a troubled relationship, off-screen the actors share a great bond. Recently, Bhavika Sharma posted some BTS videos and fun from the sets which gave an insight into the adorable chemistry between her and Shakti. Also Read - Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Balika Vadhu and more TV shows with reference to civil services

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora's BTS fun

In the said video, Bhavika Sharma records Shakti who is sleeping on the sofa between the shots. Bhavika then reveals that it was Shakti's plan that he will act as if he is sleeping and then she needs to record a video. Bhavika also jokingly says that instead of Shakti she would now address him as 'Shhhhaktiii.' In another video, Bhavika and Shakti can be seen playfully arguing. Apart from them, their co-star Sumit Singh who plays the role of Reeva, also shares some adorable pictures from behind the scenes. Check out the pictures below. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora talks about nepotism in TV industry; reveals his grandfather felt he could never act

Talking about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as of now, the show will depict how a major drama unfolds at Savi and Ishaan's wedding reception. A guest gets shocked to know that Savi is Bhosle's daughter-in-law. When Nishi asks the reason behind it, the guest tells that she has seen Savi working at a cafe. The guest then states how can Bhosle's family daughter-in-law work at a cafe. Rao saheb hears the conversation and is extremely upset. It would be interesting to see if Bhosle's would be able to stop Savi from working in the cafe or will Savi revolt and won't let them snatch her financial independence.