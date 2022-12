Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma has taken yet another interesting turn. The upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin would add more drama and twists in the life of Virat, Sai and Pakhi. In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Pakhi reaching at Sai's place and slamming Virat and Savi. Pakhi's insecurities have been eating her up on the inside and she reached its peak leading to the outburst. And in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi blaming Savi for the discord in her marital life. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh, Hina Khan and more TV actress' gorgeous lehengas for Sangeet night inspiration

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi lets her insecurities out

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi tells Virat and Sai that ever since Savi entered their lives and the truth about Savi being Virat's daughter has come out, she and Vinayak have been sidelined by Virat. This leaves Neil Bhatt aka Virat and Ayesha Singh aka Pakhi furious. Virat warns her from speaking against Savi. When Sai rebukes Pakhi for badmouthing Savi in front of her and in her own house, Pakhi states that Savi's entry into their lives has disrupted her marital life. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the widely discussed shows in Entertainment News.

Sai spits facts in front of Virat

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat wanting to apologise to Sai for Pakhi's outburst. However, Sai stops him telling him that they should not bring their personal life into their workplace. She states that the only reason she agreed to take up the job is that she doesn't want any other Sai to lose her Aaba. Sai doesn't let Virat speak at all and also states that she has faced a lot of pain because of them. Sai also asks Virat to keep his and Pakhi's problems to themselves as she wishes to spend a very calm life. Sai's powerful dialogue and Ayesha Singh's dialogue delivery has bowled over the fans. Check some of the tweets here:

Dialogue of the day Dr Sai Joshi said waqt phirse kisi bhi sai se uske abba ko na cheene kyuki uske aaba ke jane ke bad uski jindagi mein kuch aiese log aata hai jo uski jindagi ko barbad kar dete !! Well said my girl ???#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/rwgJ1jtVJ9 — AYESHA SOUL OF GHKKPM (@sairatxmimo) December 6, 2022

I'm glad she beautifully mentions all the points that "aap dono ke beech piss toh main rahi hu " and she's dosen't want to be a third wheel or woh between husband wife and want to leave peacefully #AyeshaSingh #saijoshi #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin ? pic.twitter.com/jclQM01Jzm — Sneha HBD khushi (@SneharoyYadav1) December 6, 2022

"Phele aap gussa hote hai ptralehka sorry bolti hai phir ptralehka gussa hoti hai aap sorry bolte hai mujhe bahi chaiye aap dono ka sorry " God knows when she got peace in her life bappa #AyeshaSingh #saijoshi #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin ? pic.twitter.com/F8Rgpu7qUI — Sneha HBD khushi (@SneharoyYadav1) December 6, 2022

"Main yaha isiliye kaam kar rahi hu taki kissi aur sai se uske ABBA na chin le kyunki uske baad uski zindagi mein kuch aaise log aate hai jo uski zindagi barbaad kar dete hai " I'm glad she knows who destroyed her life and how much #AyeshaSingh #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin ? pic.twitter.com/rV8hf2SoIK — Sneha HBD khushi (@SneharoyYadav1) December 6, 2022

Any sane person will react like Sai did by drawing boundaries lest Savi will get effected physically and mentally. Virat can not control Patralekha 24/7. So Sai being curt and crystal clear definitely needed.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) December 6, 2022

Only highlight of the ep -

Sai’s dialogues ?. Am tired of your sorry’s and thank you’s! we fans are also tired , frustrated of the same old ghisse pite dialogues ?

This 1 ?? was lit ?- a tight slap on his face ? Ayeshu was ?❤️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/lLfWS9E0mf — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) December 6, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh best and true dialogue of today was this . S has built a fortress around her heart and V won’t be able to penetrate it easily this time. Hope sai stays strong like this and does not take him as a handout from papi . Self respect is above all pic.twitter.com/5KCNtrRgiS — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) December 6, 2022

Old wounds to resurface in the upcoming Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode

A promo was dropped by the channel recently wherein Savi and Vinayak are seen discussing the picnic trip and taking a bus for the same. The toy bus falls down and SAi and Virat wake up from the nightmare. Watch the promo video here:

Kya Sai aur Virat ne dekha ek bura sapna, ya hai yeh ek ishaara kisi hone wali anhoni ki taraf? Dekhiye,#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par. pic.twitter.com/LP0n3vCG7Y — ꜱᴀɪʀᴀᴛ? (@AyeshaSingh78) December 6, 2022

What new twists are the makers planning in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, let's wait and watch.