Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Big TWIST on the way; Sai to perform Shruti’s surgery – Read Deets

Fans of Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are a bit disappointed because of Shruti's (Shafaq Naaz) track in Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat's (Neil Bhatt) love story. They feel that the current track is being stretched a lot. Netizens have also joked that the actors are wearing the same clothes from the past so many days. However, it looks like the makers are now all set for a Big Twist in the show, and will get Sai and Shruti face-to-face.

According to a report in India Forums, Virat will come to know about complications in Shruti's pregnancy and about her critical condition post-delivery. The interesting point here will be that Sai will be assigned to perform the surgery on Shruti. If this report turns out to be true, it will surely be a very interesting twist!

The current track of the show concentrates on how Sai doubts Virat as he is taking care of Shruti. Virat is not able to tell the whole truth to Sai, and according to the portal, Sai will decide to leave the Chavan house.

Well, it will be interesting to see that what the fans of the show have to say about this new plot twist. Meanwhile, check out the tweets of the fans who are upset with the current track…

I wanna know how many days they took to sh00t this track. Almost 2 weeks in same costume? For sure must have taken more than 2 days! Did they even wash these clothes? ?. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — anne⁷ ? TaeTae hours?!? (@BTS_Buttertan) January 3, 2022

If they are heading towards and will shoot many episodes there then they need to give good costumes to leads Neil's costume is fine Ayesha ka hairstyle sein leke costume!! Kya hai woh?? one of the worst costume given to Ayesha till now #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Arpita.... (@ASubhagamini) January 3, 2022

One genuine request to the creatives of ghum... you guys can't do one day's drama without dragging it for minimum 7 days.. so you can give the casts different outfits in one scene no matter how comical it looks ??

It's literally bothering me?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — PooHearts (@Anu_chirp) January 3, 2022

Apart from Ayesha and Neil, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also features Aishwarya Sharma, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Sheetal Maulik, Kishore Shahane, Vihan Verma, and other actors.