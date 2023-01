Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has been grabbing a place in the TOP 2 every week. And it has been placed in the second position this week as well. Of late, we have been watching a major drama happening in the show. So, what happened is Pakhi got a bad stomach ache after she learned that Vinu and Savi has been kidnapped by Pratap. Sai and Virat have been trying to save Vinu and Savi. And now, a new twist is going to take place in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's huge fight on Bigg Boss 16, Avneet Kaur to step in for Tunisha Sharma on Ali Baba show and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat announces Vinu is Vinayak

Entertainment News is buzzing hot with the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Sai (Ayesha Singh) helps Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) when she slips into trauma and it affects her stitches. Her situation gets critical and Sai performs surgery and helps Pakhi. The latter gets emotional when she does not see Vinayak and pours her heart out in front of Virat. When Virat feels helpless, Sai gives him strength.

When Bhavani Kaku berates Sai and blames her for trouble in Chavan Niwas and the death of Vinayak, Virat (Neil Bhatt) loses it and reveals that Vinayak is alive. Sai aka Ayesha Singh turns emotional on listening to the truth. She asks Virat about Vinayak's whereabouts.

Pakhi threatens suicide

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai demanding Vinayak returned to her as it is her right. Pakhi, on the other hand, turns emotional on hearing that Vinu is the same Vinu she gave birth to. Sai asks Virat to make the right choice this time around. Listening to this, Pakhi threatens to kill herself. In the precap of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi jumping off the window. Virat sees her on the ground with blood oozing out.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming episode promo here:

Will Pakhi really kill herself? Or is it a dream of Virat? Will Virat really reveal to Sai that Vinayak is the real Vinu? All will be revealed in good time.