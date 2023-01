Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shocking spoiler alert! Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is gearing up for a dramatic twist in the story now. Sai is hellbent on getting her son, Vinu back. She has given an ultimatum to Virat on the same. She has given him a chance to reveal that Vinu is their son to all the Chavans after which she will take him away. Pakhi is unaware of the same and has been having weird experiences of late. And now, there will be a huge face-off between Sai and Pakhi, Virat will intervene but it would be too late. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Dalljiet Kaur supports Shalin Bhanot after he's bullied on Bigg Boss 16, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Karishma Sawant in online spat and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi and Sai to have a major showdown!

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai will reach out to Pakhi at Chavan Niwas. Much to her shock, Pakhi has a gun in her hand which she is pointing towards her (Sai, Ayesha Singh). Sai asks her to return Vinayak to her. Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) threatens her to use the gun. Sai stands her ground. She is ready to be shot but won't leave without Vinayak. Pakhi then points the gun at herself and threatens to shoot. Sai gets shocked. Virat (Neil Bhatt) comes and is shocked to see Pakhi and Sai having a face-off. He and Sai try to stop Pakhi from doing any harm but the gun clicks. Someone will get shot!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Netizens wonder who will be shot?

Since morning, the fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, who've watched the show have been discussing the new precap. They are wondering who will be shot. Some feel Sai will be shot and some think Vinayak will be shot. Anyway, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News again. Check out the tweets here:

I have a feeling the gunshot will hit Vinu. And he would need blood. Nalla-Sai will have to bring Savi for it. Then that tharki budhi Kaku will realize both Savi and Vinu are her heir. And would ask Sai for forgiveness. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ~Nyr~ (@NyrTweets27) January 25, 2023

I know precap dekhkar maximum logon ko jo lag raha hai wo nhi hoga...

Aisa kuch hoga jo sabki imaginations se alag hi hoga??? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sarika (@Sarika30418506) January 24, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

sarcastic me: let pakhi get the bullets,sai be jailed and get hatred from vinu! let vinu and savi live without sai and pakhi! punishment for all the three else theeno ek dusrey ko goli ,aarkey marjao,show khatam and humey mukthi mi;egi! — Live and Let Live! (@naturelover2512) January 24, 2023

Chahe kuch bhi ho lekin V? ko goli nhi lagagi nhi toh hospital mein beithkr royega kaun ? Gopi bahu 2.0 hai na vo ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/0qyaHRJTUE — ?????? (@Pragya07807099) January 24, 2023

I think goli sai ko lagegi kyuki aaj uska dialogue bhi tha ki jab sach ka pata chalega toh bahut der ho jayegi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Kajal (@kajalraj2005k) January 25, 2023

Well, for all we know, this could be another dream of Virat as he has been failing to reveal the truth to Pakhi despite given hours.