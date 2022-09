Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma recently took a leap of 5 years after which the show moved in a very different direction. Sai was seen living in Kankauli with a daughter, Savi whereas Virat lives with Vinayak, who seems adopted and is married to Pakhi. The Chavans have wholeheartedly accepted Pakhi as their daughter-in-law and have given her the place of Sai. Now, there was a buzz that Pakhi and Virat will move on in their lives as the Chavans will ask them to plan for a sibling for Vinayak. However, both Pakhi and Virat will ditch the honeymoon it seems. And guess what? Virat and Sai will have a major face-off next. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh opens up about the fear of being typecast as a mother; says, 'I feel one should accept...'

Chavans insist on Virat-Pakhi's honeymoon

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top TV shows in the country which never fails to make it to the Entertainment News. In the upcoming episode of the TRP topper TV show, we will see Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) and the other Chavans will give Virat and Pakhi tickets for a trip to Maldives. Bhavani Kaku will tell them that Vinayak is very fond of Savi and is actually hinting at a sibling. Both of them will be in huge shock after listening to the intentions of the family members. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen reunite, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt trolled and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Pakhi-Virat skip honeymoon; Virat to meet Sai?

While y'all are thinking that Pakhi and Virat will actually move on and plan for a second child, there's a twist in the story that the makers seem to have planned. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as per a report in India Forums, Sai (Ayesha Singh) who has been facing troubles in the village will win the hearts of more villagers after she helps a woman deliver a baby. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt aka Virat TROLLED as he decides to marry Pakhi; netizens disgusted with honeymoon track, call it 'High Level Toxicity'

Advertisement

On the other hand, Vinayak will insist on running a marathon. Elsewhere, Virat (Neil Bhatt) will learn about a doctor in a village who can cure Vinayak of his condition. Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will ask Virat to get Vinayak treated and skip the honeymoon. It is then that Virat and Sai will have a face-off. Virat, Pakhi and Vinayak will head to the village for the latter's treatment. Virat will be shocked to see Sai alive. Well, for the unversed, Sai is presumed dead after the accident. It will be a huge shock for both after they meet each other, no?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Virat and Sai's face-off

As y'all saw in the above promo, a big face-off is planned by the makers. How would the face-off between Sai and Virat be? We don't know that yet but it would surely guarantee TRPs and some shock value. The separation had been terrible for the fans to watch. Plus the precap of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has left fans angry as it features Virat promising Pakhi to move on with her in life.