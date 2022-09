Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to take an interesting twist in the upcoming episodes now! Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show took a leap a couple of days ago and the post-leap story saw some interesting twists taking place. And now, gear up for the thing, that y'all have been waiting for a long time, SaiRat shippers. Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) are finally coming face to face with each other. Yes, you read that right. The makers dropped a new promo on the channel and SaiRat's first meet post leap is quite dramatic. However, netizens are confused with the leap years that have been revealed in the promo. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan to romance THIS ACTRESS in the film? Director Anurag Basu makes a BIG reveal

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: SaiRat to meet

As per the new promo release on the official Instagram handle of the channel, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see Sai and Virat (Neil Bhatt) meeting each other by chance. After 9 years, finally, Sai and Virat will face each other. While Virat presumed that Sai is dead, the latter was bitter toward Virat for not finding her. Sai is a mother to Savi and is living all by herself now. She hasn't revealed anything about Virat to Savi who keeps pestering her. And now, Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat will be in front of each other finally.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: SaiRat's dramatic face-off

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Vinayak and Virat coming to Kankauli for Vinayak's treatment. Sai is Vinayak's doctor. Savi has already met Virat but it yet to meet Sai. At some event, Savi will get happy seeing Virat and she will run off to him, hug him and dance with him. And Vinayak goes to dance with Sai. Rain starts pouring and Virat asks Savi to take shelter but she runs off to Sai and Vinayak. It is then that the two of them see each other and stand shocked. The channel seems to have removed the promo. Check out the new promo here:

So @StarPlus you just invalidated sai Virat marriage…. By showing a 9 years leap means Virat pakhi are legally married and sai virat marriage stands illegal. Very nice. #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/dew0Hk3gZo — Siya (@siyavt6) September 6, 2022

Netizens confused about the 9-year leap

It was reported that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is taking a leap of 5 years. However, the new promo features that Sai and Virat will meet each other after 9 years. Netizens are confused about the same. Also, some feel that Aria Sakaria, who plays Savi, doesn't look 8. They wonder what her age is in the show. Check out the Twitter reactions here:

9 years leap ???

What does that mean ..what is the difference btw 7 ,8 or 9 ?? #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — deja yasser (@DejaYasser) September 6, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

5, 6,7,8,ab 9

Kal ake 10 ek din mein 1 saal ho raha hain ghum mein — Miska Hasan (@HasanMiska) September 6, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin @sidd_vankar @neil_bhatt

50 years Virat still unsettled in life. Two marriages old & two kids' father, still totally ghum emotionally,mentally, physically. The entire life has slipped off his hands.

Na vo ghar ka rha na ghat ka

Koi thikana hi nahi hai https://t.co/9B2O3LOYnK — Bina (@Bina0711) September 6, 2022

Arey woh sab chodo Mubarak ho Virat 50 yrs ka ho gaya, budao kiske pyaar mein ghum hai ???.....calculation

36 yrs Ninash anniversary+ 4 yrs Sai graduation+ 1yr surrogacy + 9 yrs leap = Virat now 50 yrs????Mera nahi @starpkus ka calculation ???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/VqlKPY0Sk8 — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) September 6, 2022

Savi merely looks 4 years old, she still stutters, and they are showing her exactly double her age i.e 8 yr old. Matlab V-P ko ek karne ke liy, dono ka marriage legal dikhane ke liy kuch bhi kar rahe surrogacy track se time se hi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SSingh (@SSingh808717) September 6, 2022

Savi looks like a 5year old girl!! Then how is it 9 yrs leap???@sidd_vankar you deserves my chappal ???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/j09Yh4IT2U — Mili (@Mili87652289) September 6, 2022

Me sending medicine for devar bhabhi VIRAKHI SAMBHOG, viru don't be shy ,it's ok 50 yrs you will need this ....all the best ????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/XiNucM9aRl — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) September 6, 2022

Savi kha sa 8 saal ki lgti h ?.. And churakhi marriage is leagal ??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/IOunT7J5Qw — ?????? (@Pragya07807099) September 6, 2022

9 years leap toh savi ka age kya hoga#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiinhttps://t.co/QCddsGTYBd — Binta (@bintaaaaaaaaaa) September 6, 2022

??? dhoom tana na na hogaya inka??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Ridhee782 (@SSRF_SSRian) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile, recently, fans had lashed out at the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for the misleading precap. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completed 600 episodes recently.