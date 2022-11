Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin is going through interesting twists and turns in each episode and the viewers are just loving the drama. We witnessed how Virat took a strong stand for Sai after Kaku assassinated her character in from of the Chavan family and he said that if Sai said that Savi is their daughter, it's final as she will never lie especially over the identification of her daughter, and now in the latest upcoming twist we see is that Sai manages to escape from the jail on gunpoint as she is extremely reckless and wants to meet her daughter Savi who is in Chavan family along with Virat and Pakhi who has been insecure about anything and everything is seen getting worried over Virat's concern for Savi.

When Virat took a stand for Sai in front of the entire Chavan family; fans lauded him and said that after the leap for the first time he is speaking something nice.

Post leap pehli baar isne kuch acha kaha aur kiya. Sunke acha laga. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/CsA2zKpraa — Siya (@siyavt06) November 9, 2022

Savi ka sweekar karne se Pakhi aur parivaar ne kiya inkaar#GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin #NeilBhatt #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/med3AAQHWf — First India Telly (@firstindiatelly) November 9, 2022

Even I wish for that too. But in reality this is in the top 3 every week still .. Then why should makers & channel shut this? Every show which gave low trp got shut abruptly.. But this toxic show still going . #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/sGKU7FQp1O — Nivedita (@i_Nivedita) November 10, 2022

Savi is in tears as she is terribly missing her mother Sai and questions Virat why hasn't she yet called her or even come to meet her. Will this revelation of truth tie the chord between Virat and Sai that Savi is their daughter? Will the Sairam reunion ever happen?