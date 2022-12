Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is at its peak love triangle drama in the ongoing track right now. Virat, Sai and Pakhi are at crossroads again but this time, Sai has become the third person while Virat-Pakhi are married. The tables have turned and not for the better, feel fans. Recently, the fans of Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi lashed out at the makers for being shown as weak despite everything going wrong with her. And now, the fans have expressed their disappointment yet again as Sai keeps quiet when Virat threatens her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin loses its spot from TOP 10; Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continue to win hearts – Check Most-Liked Hindi TV shows

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

TV News is full of the updates of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twists and turns. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show recently saw Virat spending time with Savi at Sai's house. Pakhi, who is scared and worried about her relationship and family, reaches Sai's house and blames Savi for the troubles in her marital life. Also Read - Year ender 2022: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV shows that ruled the TRP charts this year

And now, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai and Savi will be celebrating the latter's birthday. Virat will reach her house and will be shocked to see the same. Savi will ask Virat about her birthday gift and also why he didn't remember her birthday at all. Virat will then lash out at Ayesha Singh aka Sai and threaten her with the consequences of the same. He takes Savi away from Sai while the latter stands there heartbroken and mum. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BIG TWIST: Ayesha Singh aka Sai spitting fact in front of Virat wins over fans; Vinu-Savi's picnic to brush old wounds?

Fans lash out at makers

The fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are very upset to see a meek and silent Sai. Seeing Ayesha Singh aka Sai suffer in the episodes has made the fans disconnect from the show. Check out their reactions here:

I’m sorry I’m so fed up with hyping on this show. Any trends also go in vain. Can trend for Ayesha but that also in connection with her to Ghumshow.

I’ll be happy to trend for Ayesha but for her new project not anything related to Ghum #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Fa. pan (@leapp77) December 7, 2022

@sidd_vankar @neilbhatt4 #aishwaryasharmabhatt #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin @cockcrow_shaika why can’t u b consistent. Sometimes you show Sai as strong and sometimes weak. Try showing Sai as ver strong n taking no nonsense from CN Porky n V. Why don’t you listen 2 fans — Sarita Prakash (@SaritaPrakash9) December 7, 2022

https://t.co/vLDbNyYgzu only misusing fan love for #AyeshaSingh .by associating her wid trends 4 #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin only be harming her future growth,dey won't let her go nor give her good content, only use her as prop, don't let ur love for her bcm a liability to her https://t.co/YIAx25Pvli — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) December 7, 2022

Everyone should have stopped watching the show the minute virat married Pakhi! big big mistake to have watched it hoping pakhi,virat and chavans will be called out and punished! #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Tingting (@PoohTingting) December 7, 2022

High time ghum should fall drastically down, leaving shocked makers and writers for taking audience for granted for fucking 2 years 2 months. Enough of nonsense shown on the screen. @sidd_vankar TOXIC is what you've made a POTENTIAL show remember that.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Vanshita? (@yoursescape) December 7, 2022

Joke after joke ?

Patralekha saying she was the one trying to keep the family together She was never able to keep her relation with Samrat How many times has she tried to divide the family and tried to break #sairat and their small family#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ?Rajeshwari? (@TARDIS_Zephyr) December 7, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Manipulating daughter and hiding important thing like birthday,all this cos Sai Joshi feared that bloody woman ?I can’t believe still that Sai will get that scared! — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) December 7, 2022

Illogical things and #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin go together ..Any kid is always super excited for bday ..they start their bday plans a month before ..to show savi bday out of nowhere just to abuse Sai is utter BS ..do better track writing @sidd_vankar @cockcrow_shaika @StarPlus — browneyed (@Chatty250101) December 7, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin makers society ko galat values sikha rhe hai..ek MBBS dr.ko kamjor dikha rhe hai.. Sai ko ek nalle police wale ke samne betha diya chair de kar..ek inocent girl ki jagah ek character less ko sare mil kar importance de rhe hai.??? — Bhawana (@Bhawana00099356) December 7, 2022

Fans to Ghum Team! Seriously, y'all deserve an award for being so tolerant of the crap shown every day! PS: Instead of 10 years we are at 2 years and counting ??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/JhAdhQCiSx — Shyreen✨|| Adios Amigos ? (@LiliesReliefShy) December 7, 2022

What are the makers planning? We will have to wait and watch the episodes to know all about it. Till then keep watching this space for the latest updates on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.