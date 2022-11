Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has slipped back to the second spot on the TRP charts. The show currently is airing a very high-voltage drama. The twist in Sai and Virat's life has changed everything. After Sai nursed Vinayak back to health, she was going back to Kankauli. However, Virat learned about Savi being his daughter from Jagtap. Virat fumed with anger and started hating Savi even more after learning that she kept his daughter away from him for so long. And the drama is just going to turn nastier it seems.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat to drag Sai to court for Savi's custody

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show often grab headlines in Entertainment News for various reasons. It is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. Talking about the upcoming twists in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai calling DCP and revealing the whole situation of how Virat took away Sai and put her in jail. Virat is going to file an FIR against Savi. When the DCP calls Virat and Savi to talk, they will yet again get into another argument. Virat will lose it again. He will threaten to see Sai in court. He will fight Sai for Savi's custody.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi to begin hating Virat?

Well, Virat is trying his best to keep Savi away from Sai. He said that he will make Savi forget Sai. However, Savi yearns for her mother. Soon Sai will fall ill as she would be away from her mother. Now, we wonder how the custody battle will affect Savi. As per the buzz, seeing how Virat is making Sai suffer, she will start hating Virat.

Furthermore, as per reports, Ashwini will have a change of heart. Yes, you read that right. Ashwini upon learning about Savi being Virat and Sai's daughter will feel bad for the latter. Upon seeing her condition without her child, she will have a change of heart. The report states that Ashwini will bring Sai back to Chavan Niwas.

Let's see what happens in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.