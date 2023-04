Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: In the latest episodes of Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show, we saw the entry of Harshad Arora as Dr Satya. He helps Sai by revealing the truth about Pakhi's misunderstanding of Sai to Vinayak although in a careful way. Sai is grateful as she gets to enjoy some precious moments with her son, Vinayak. And now, in the upcoming episodes, the makers have stored some more interesting twists that are bound to keep the audience glued to their TV sets. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora aka Sai-Satya's BTS from wedding promo shoot are just what SaiYa fans need [View Pics]

Virat to slip into trauma as Sai marries Satya in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin always grab headlines in Entertainment News for various reasons. In the last couple of weeks, Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi's deeds made headlines. However, now the water is under the bridge. Now in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat getting ready to marry Sai. Elsewhere, Sai married Satya. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Harshad Arora and Ayesha Singh exude Bajirao and Kashibai vibes as the latter decides to take a HUGE step for Virat [View Pics]

Virat had been having thoughts about getting back with Sai but held himself back as he was fulfilling his duty towards Pakhi. But as Bhavani Kaku makes him understand that the three lives are hanging on a thin thread, he decides to end things with Pakhi. But he himself is in for a shock. As per the latest buzz, Virat will slip into trauma seeing the love of his life, Sai marrying someone else. He had been hoping to settle down with Sai after breaking things up with Pakhi. But he will be in extreme shock by the sudden change. Will he accept Sai's decision? How will Virat react and will Pakhi yet again turn his saviour is indeed something to look forward to. Also Read - Harshad Arora, Aparna Kumar, Karan Kundrra, Anusha Dandekar and more TV real life couples whose beautiful relationships did not end in marriage [View List]

Watch the promo video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

A new twist after Sai and Satya's wedding awaits fans

As per a report in ETimes, after a lavish wedding of Harshad Arora aka Dr Satya and Ayesha Singh aka Dr Sai, the makers will introduce yet another interesting twist. The portal quoted the source saying that after the wedding episodes, there will be another twist. We know that Satya has a past. What big twists await y'all, BollywoodLife will get all the latest updates for y'all, so keep watching this space.