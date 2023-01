Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma has been showing an incredibly dramatic turn in the show. Sai Joshi has learned that Virat knew the truth about Vinayak being Vinu. She slammed Virat and then gave him an ultimatum. Se asks him to inform Pakhi of the whole truth after which she will take away her son. However, Pakhi has taken Vinu away. Sai is furious and blames Virat. Sai is going to take a drastic step next. But there's another interesting twist in the pipeline. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin suffers another blow; Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai maintain spots in TOP 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows list

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat to realise his love for Sai

A new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been dropped online. It is going viral online now. Entertainment News has been full of updates on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see a woman running away. Virat calls Pakhi and asks her to stop. He then sees Vinayak running as well and then he also sees Savi running towards her as well. The two kids hold her hands and are running away as well. Virat then stops them and is shocked to see Sai being the one who is running.

We later see Ayesha Singh aka Sai expressing her happiness on seeing Virat (Neil Bhatt). She asks him to join them and start a new journey together. Virat holds her hand again feeling happy. But it is just a dream of Virat. He wakes up with a smile on his face and takes Sai's name. Pakhi looks on at Virat.

Watch the promo video of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are unhappy with the promo

The fans are not happy with what is happening on the show. Ayesha Singh's fans are unhappy that Pakhi and Virat have been living the life that the fans wanted to see between SaiRat. They have been calling it clownery. Fans are unhappy with the promo and have slammed the makers. Check out the tweets here:

Editing pe hanse, ya storyline pe ya acting pe. ??? https://t.co/el9DJu9gyS — A (@masalasoda1) January 31, 2023

Hasi ruk nahi rahi ???? https://t.co/el9DJu9gyS — A (@masalasoda1) January 31, 2023

Peak clownery..bhai kam se kam achi editing toh karlo? https://t.co/d8hx6w2zZW — M✨ (@LBhagyalekshmi) January 31, 2023

Yeh admi pagal hai kea? Iss se decide kiun nai ho rha hai? https://t.co/zh06bbwwL6 — I LOVE PRANALI (@kiRUN4rmE) January 31, 2023

Wtf ????

Itna trp milta hai per ache writer ya acha graphics karne wale kisiko hire karne ke paise nhi hai ??????? https://t.co/g6VprmsGxS — sri :) ? (@HaeMehMarjavaan) January 31, 2023

Isse acha ye show dekh leti? https://t.co/sIK4u99sxa — ▪️ (@hem__aa) January 31, 2023

what a sh*tty promo and why does this even appear on my tl lol ??? https://t.co/cSmjxHLC1r — :⁠-⁠) (@itzmefathii) January 31, 2023

WTF is this clownery ??

The edits of tt are better than this promo ? https://t.co/8Ixl0AtNI5 — K.S ✨ (@Ka__S6) January 31, 2023

#AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin

Holi lollipop is on a way??

But any way, ayesha is looking like an angel ?? https://t.co/sDLMki94Ar — Ayeshaxshivangi_love (@AditiMi61377357) January 31, 2023

What in god's clownery and fuckery is this? It's like being married to the black widow and having wet dreams about an angel. I need the weed the makers of this show take. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Y5TfZbYLRW — fungarden (@moviecitycritic) January 31, 2023

I don't know even romantic promo of this show looks like peak clownery ? https://t.co/tUEKf7N24D — ??????? ? (@monalahansika) January 31, 2023

Why this is so funny ?ViRaT tUm Aa GaYE?? https://t.co/bLEfAcODYb — ?? (@Mooniee04) January 31, 2023

In another promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai slamming the Chavans with the custody case. She is determined to take Vinayak away. On the other hand, we will see Bhavani Kaku trying to make Sai change her mind.