Harshad Arora has entered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. He plays Satya Adhikari in the show who has joined Sai's hospital. Fans are beyond elated for Sai and Satya in the episodes. They have also started shipping them together as Saiya/ Saya. Yes, you read that right. Many Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are excited to see what changes Satya will bring to the story and how his presence will affect SaiRat. Well, for now, Sai is continuing with her criticisms about Satya, while on the other hand, Pakhi hurts Savi and also argues with Bhavani Kaku.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twists: Sai continues to berate Satya

Entertainment News has been full of updates on Harshad Arora's entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Satya. And in the latest episodes, we have seen Sai and Satya (Harshad Arora) having their differences. Sai, especially, cannot stand too cool a person to be a doctor. And while she acknowledges his efforts behind his back, she will continue to be irked by his antics. Sai (Ayesha Singh) will be critical of his 'unserious' and 'unprofessional' attitude towards work and the workplace.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twists: Pakhi to call Mahila Mandal on Bhavani Kaku

Now, in the next episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi calling Mahila Mandal on Bhavani Kaku. It will so happen that Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) will hurt Savi because of her insecurities. She will break the nameplate that Savi made so lovingly with Sai and Virat. Pakhi will also call her a guest. This will make Savi cry. When Bhavani Kaku learns of this, she calls out Pakhi. Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) tells Pakhi that she will decide who will stay in the house and who will not. She says that Chavan Nivas is also Savi's house and being Savi's mother, Sai will also stay in Chavan Nivas. This will irk Pakhi and she will decide to go to any lengths to save her family and her position in the family. She will call Mahila Mandal who will slam Bhavani for making Sai stay in the same house as Pakhi. Sai is the first wife of Virat (Neil Bhatt) and the Mahila Mandal asks Bhavani to throw Sai out.