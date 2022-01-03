The online TRPs of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have taken a dip. The only reason for the same is the snail's pace at which things are moving on the show. Every sequence is being stretched like a chewing gum and not viewers are losing patience. The latest drama has been Sai (Ayesha Singh) having trust issues on Virat (Neil Bhatt) after his whole angle with Shruti (Shafaq Naaz). Virat is taking on the responsibility for the child of Shruti, which is of his best friend, Sada who died in the Naxalite firing. Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were waiting for the love confession in the New Year but that does not seem to be happening soon. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 — Fans of these shows are praying for romance without 'Rukawat' in 2022

In the middle of all this, fans are upset seeing that the leads are being shown in same clothes in an episode stretching over a week. This is annoying as main leads of all shows seem to have outfit changes at least 2 times in a week. This is how they vented their frustration on social media...

400 episodes still no improvement in acting ... actually funny thing was untill 250 episodes she don't what type of role she is playing (pakhi positive ,victim blaa bala..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/YwOXYvjSR7 — BRR (@BRPk331) January 3, 2022

I wanna know how many days they took to sh00t this track. Almost 2 weeks in same costume? For sure must have taken more than 2 days! Did they even wash these clothes? ?. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — anne⁷ ? TaeTae hours?!? (@BTS_Buttertan) January 3, 2022

If they are heading towards and will shoot many episodes there then they need to give good costumes to leads Neil's costume is fine Ayesha ka hairstyle sein leke costume!! Kya hai woh?? one of the worst costume given to Ayesha till now #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Arpita.... (@ASubhagamini) January 3, 2022

One genuine request to the creatives of ghum... you guys can't do one day's drama without dragging it for minimum 7 days.. so you can give the casts different outfits in one scene no matter how comical it looks ??

It's literally bothering me?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — PooHearts (@Anu_chirp) January 3, 2022

We can see that people are quite frustrated with whatever is happening on the show. Makers know that the TRPs are high but one should not test the patience of fans too much.