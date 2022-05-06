Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. Ayesha and Neil are paired together as Sai and Virat whereas in real life Neil is married to Aishwarya. Now, the on-screen jodi Sai and Virat have a huge fan-following amongst the audience. And it was just recently, that fans saw the much anticipated and long delayed SaiRat love confession. Finally, their favourite TV jodi confessed their feelings for each other but the upcoming twist has left fans furious. 'Boycott surrogacy track' is trending on Twitter and it's because of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans. Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu rejected these 10 films that became blockbuster hits
In the upcoming episode of the show, fans will get to see Bhavani Kaku aka Kishori Shahane taking recently married couples Sai-Virat and Shivani Rajiv to the Kuldevi mandir. She will also ask Pakhi and Samrat to tag along. At the Kuldevi mandir, the pandit will do puja regarding the child. He will throw pebbles at the couples. The pebble meant to reach Sai goes to Pakhi. And also the lie which Virat and Sai are hiding from the family and Bhavani Kaku has left fans upset and anxious. Fans are speculating about the surrogacy track of Pakhi. It has left them angry as they want Sai and Virat to have a happy reunion and future. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover makes a SURPRISING revelation about the fees of sharks in season 1
Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Ayesha Singh aka Sai had penned a heartfelt note about SaiRat confession and the fan love. She posted her picture with Neil and wrote, "This is by far my favourite photo shot. This picture is from a scene where Virat shares his Fear of losing Sai and how a whole bunch of emotions were running through his veins. That tear drop is so real bringing together #sairat’s beautiful journey. This huge monologue was beautifully performed by @bhatt_neil like always.. On this beautiful occasion of SAIRAT coming together I want to thank @bhatt_neil for being the better-half of #sairat . And thank you for always being a supportive co-actor. Couldn’t have asked for a better co-actor from whom I have learnt so much. I m sure we must have had our moments of annoyance but we never have let anything affect the scenes. And I am proud of that, I am proud of us. Happy Us ?#HappySairat. Thank you so much all the fans for falling in love with #sairat." Also Read - BTS: SUGA's Indian connect? Throwback to the time when the That That hitmaker got desi Bangtan fans attention for THIS reason
