Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. Ayesha and Neil are paired together as Sai and Virat whereas in real life Neil is married to Aishwarya. Now, the on-screen jodi Sai and Virat have a huge fan-following amongst the audience. And it was just recently, that fans saw the much anticipated and long delayed SaiRat love confession. Finally, their favourite TV jodi confessed their feelings for each other but the upcoming twist has left fans furious. 'Boycott surrogacy track' is trending on Twitter and it's because of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans.

In the upcoming episode of the show, fans will get to see Bhavani Kaku aka taking recently married couples Sai-Virat and Shivani Rajiv to the Kuldevi mandir. She will also ask Pakhi and Samrat to tag along. At the Kuldevi mandir, the pandit will do puja regarding the child. He will throw pebbles at the couples. The pebble meant to reach Sai goes to Pakhi. And also the lie which Virat and Sai are hiding from the family and Bhavani Kaku has left fans upset and anxious. Fans are speculating about the surrogacy track of Pakhi. It has left them angry as they want Sai and Virat to have a happy reunion and future. Check out the tweets below:

It's not picture for us it's emotions for us for u sairat is just gaining frame and all but for us they lifeline it's our dreams. Plzzz don't ruined this ?????not for any body to ruined this couple

BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK#GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/eLI8sge1KB — Shivani (@Shivani63572077) May 6, 2022

As per story Sai being lead has to struggle for her wife rights, DIL rights, right for education & now

struggling for her identity as doctor.

No more struggle for being a mother. BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Neelam Bisht (@Neels17Bist) May 6, 2022

I want this dream of them to come true.. I want to see a phase like this in SaiRat's life. Please @sidd_vankar make this dream true! @StarPlus

BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/7YZFV43HL0 — SaiRat x Ayesha (@sairatxayesha) May 6, 2022

Sai ke pass ek to apna rahendo why always sharing with pakhi. Plzzzz sairat aur uske baby se dur rakho didi agar koi role nahi hai to plzz jabarajasti sab me na ghusao end her character

BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK#ghumHaiKisiKePyaarMeiin — Reema Sohail (@reema_sohail) May 6, 2022

I want Sai to make Virat hear their baby's heartbeat through her stethoscope... It my dream @sidd_vankar, don't ruin it

BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK#ghumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin — Harshita ll Team Ladkewale?? (@harshu_170422) May 6, 2022

How u ruined this beautiful couple life throwing on us this shitty track??????look u bless with leads who give them bestest to your show not someone else only reel making not making fun of them plzzz???? BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK#GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/bUNYmxTnm1 — Shivani (@Shivani63572077) May 6, 2022

In the name of progressive thinking get some good content not surrogacy and that also with Pakhi BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Neelam Bisht (@Neels17Bist) May 6, 2022

@sidd_vankar you never deviated from the original for showing bad tracks infact you shut the audience during SH by saying you are following original but why are you deviating from KD now.remember if ghum looses audience your other shows will suffer too

BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK — Virat Kohli fan (@ViratKohli13579) May 6, 2022

How could you wipe off Virat’s joy of pampering Sai in all phases of pregnancy ? BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK #Starplus@sidd_vankar — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) May 6, 2022

BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK @StarPlus

All ready makers served most disgusting things in the name of creativity. Audience cant take it one more shitty track.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/9KmSoFxzUZ — mayuri mareddy (@mareddy_mayuri) May 6, 2022

It affects audience mental health when you show regressive tracks plus make sure the vamp are not shown the mirror, and always escape punishment. Instead glorify their pain

BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK @StarPlus#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/LguoWwmhbx — Swathi (@Swathi183056251) May 6, 2022

You showed Laddoo Gopal blessing Sai for a baby. Now don't change the script all of a sudden. While you always focussed on copying tracks from KD then please don't deviate now.. SaiRat deserve to have their own baby through normal pregnancy. @sidd_vankar BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK — Ayesha.ladylove_ | Team LadkiWale? (@sairatxlove) May 6, 2022

We don’t want infertility angle in the first place.Let SaiRat live happily as husband and wife enjoying their lives eventually getting pregnant and experiencing the beautiful journey of pregnancy and parenthood together. BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — premlata khot (@KhotPremlata) May 6, 2022

Sai had to always fight even for basic necessities like food don't make her fight for her child too

BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin@StarPlus @sidd_vankar @pradeep1staug @cockcrow_shaika — aparajita (@aparaji56801963) May 6, 2022

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Ayesha Singh aka Sai had penned a heartfelt note about SaiRat confession and the fan love. She posted her picture with Neil and wrote, "This is by far my favourite photo shot. This picture is from a scene where Virat shares his Fear of losing Sai and how a whole bunch of emotions were running through his veins. That tear drop is so real bringing together #sairat's beautiful journey. This huge monologue was beautifully performed by @bhatt_neil like always.. On this beautiful occasion of SAIRAT coming together I want to thank @bhatt_neil for being the better-half of #sairat . And thank you for always being a supportive co-actor. Couldn't have asked for a better co-actor from whom I have learnt so much. I m sure we must have had our moments of annoyance but we never have let anything affect the scenes. And I am proud of that, I am proud of us. Happy Us ?#HappySairat. Thank you so much all the fans for falling in love with #sairat."