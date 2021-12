Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is seeing a new turn of events with Virat (Neil Bhatt) bringing home the wife of his deceased friend, Shruti. Now, all the attention is on the track where Shruti is super impressed with Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt). Sai (Ayesha Singh) has again been sidelined by Virat and some members of the Chavan family. As we know, the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin loves to make reels in free time. However, their latest effort has not impressed fans. They have found it rather cringe-worthy. This not all, fans also advised Ayesha Singh to stay away from such reels as they do not want her to be trolled by other fandoms. This is the video which has left fans rather annoyed and disappointed. Also Read - Kaam bhi, love bhi! THESE 12 famous TV couples fell in love with each other on the sets of their show

KAASH KAASH isme aadhe acting show mein bhi karthe ???‍♀️??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/g97cc5D3I1 — Shre ? (@Chandlerstan_) December 27, 2021

Yeah,show ka we understand as they are copy pasting,but real life mein bhi yeh loge paagal dik rahe hai yeh sab karke and they making fun of themselves.Phir jab loge mazak udayenge tho bait ke rone ka kya faida. Ghum FD se hai bolne mein sharam aarai hai#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — multi.fond (@chandu_500) December 27, 2021

A kind reminder to #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin cast and crew. Cringe is not equal to Content. Be it onscreen/offscreen. Stop such Shit!! pic.twitter.com/eVg0fWOtZc — Mishta ? (@mishi301195) December 27, 2021

Sorry but I had to....

I don't want her be part of this kind of cringe reels...

I don't want her to get more trolled by stan Twitter#AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/FXsOo52uLq — ?Somya? Harshad chopda LOML?? (@somyabhatt19) December 27, 2021

The latest reel stunt of whole Ghum cast is totally PATHETIC , DISGUSTING & CRINGY !!!

It's proved that this team cannot handle any kinda fame!! They r totally undeserving at this point!!! @sidd_vankar @pradeep1staug @StarPlus @rajeshramsingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Shravu✨ (@Shrenian11) December 27, 2021

The term GHUM GANJA has never made more sense. ? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sharon ? (@Johnlock_221B_) December 27, 2021

Fans also told the makers that Ayesha Singh looked rather tired after performing too many emotional scenes over a month. They said the whole cast and crew needed a break to perform better. What do you feel about the current track and this kind of backlash?