Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the biggest TV shows right now. It's ruling the TRP charts and the hearts of the audience. Sai, Virat, and Pakhi have become a part of everyone's life, and Ayesha Singh, , and Aishwarya Sharma's performances have been getting all the praise. Today, the show completes two years of its release. On 5th October 2020, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had started airing on Star Plus, and since then it has been getting all the love from the audience.

From twists and turns to tracks being not liked by the audience to the chemistry between actors, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makes it to the headlines in the entertainment news for many reasons. Today, as the show completes two years, Ayesha Singh's fans are celebrating their favourite Sai Joshi's journey. Check out the tweets of the fans below…

We all fell in Love with #SaiJoshi because of your Dedication and Hardwork - our Shining Star ⭐️ Ayesha 2 YEARS OF AYESHA AS SAI#AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikePyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/vLd3hssF70 — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) October 5, 2022

Congratulations ayesha completed two years ayesha as saijoshi

2 YEARS AYESHA AS SAIJOSHI #ghumHaiKisiKePyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/JNUyFcTD3v — sairatxneilsha 2 SAAL SAIRAT SANG 2 YEARS AYESHA (@sairatxneilsha) October 5, 2022

"Main chahti hoon yeh character ghar ghar tak pahuche"

And she did it!!!

My mum says "Sai ka show chala de"

A proud fan? 2 YEARS OF AYESHA AS SAI#AyeshaSingh pic.twitter.com/WSfgYHJjUG — Ayesha.ladylove_ (@sairatxlove) October 5, 2022

The most selfless and inspirational person who always stand for the right!#ayeshasingh

2 YEARS OF AYESHA AS SAI pic.twitter.com/tqzAG1w2dp — Reems (@ayeshaxreems) October 5, 2022

Talking about the current track, Sai has once again connected with the Chavan family, but this time she is keeping it professional. She has decided to only stay in touch with Virat and Pakhi for the sake of Vinayak's treatment. But, of course, the past is haunting her, and we can see a lot of drama in the show.

Ayesha Singh’s performance in the recent episodes is being loved by one and all. Her fans can’t wait to know what’s in store for them in the upcoming episodes.