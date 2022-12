Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. It is a love triangle between Sai Joshi, Virat Chavan and Pakhi. The characters are played by Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma respectively. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a huge TRP fetcher and often grabs either the first or the second spot on the TRP list. Currently, a major drama is taking place in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. And amidst all the highly emotional dramatic scenes, Aria Sakaria is posting some fun BTS from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Let's check them out below: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh shows you how to get party ready this season

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aria Sakaria shares BTS with Ayesha and Neil

Entertainment News is full of the BTS posts shared by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress and child artist Aria Sakaria. The little one plays Savi Sai Joshi in the Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer TV Show. Aria is a goofball and loves to click pictures and videos. She has loads of fun on sets and everyone on the sets dotes on her. Arora's mother took to her social media to share two posts, one with Aria's onscreen mother and one with her onscreen father.

The one with Neil Bhatt includes some BTS snaps in which Aria seems to pretend to read the script while Neil is reading his script. It seems she wanted to be like him during the rehearsals/prep of the scene. The second one is a video from the late-night shoot from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh alongside Aria and others are playing a game in the middle of a street. They were shooting outdoors. Check out the video and pictures posted by Aria Sakaria here:

Aria Sakaria loves to act

In an interview with an online entertainment portal, Aria Sakaria's mother revealed how Aria is very particular about the continuity of the scene. She revealed how she doesn't like her mother to be on set and asks her to go while she does her job. Aria is close with every member right from Ayesha Singh to Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and others. She is the apple of everyone's eye.

