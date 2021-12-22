Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is witnessing some of the biggest twists and turns. With the entry of Shruti, Sai and Virat's life has totally changed. In the latest track, we see how Virat gives a miss to Sai's award function. She is pissed and how and also during her speech she says that she does not have anyone close to her. She is now lonely and has no connection. Virat is upset too. Meanwhile, Shruti has given birth and is in the hospital. Here comes the major twist though. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 5 upcoming twists: Sai to reveal shocking details about Shruti's child; Virat to slap Sai and more

In the upcoming episode, we will see Mohit making the big expose. He will reveal to all that Virat has been named as the father of Shruti's baby. He would say that he checked in the hospital and it was Virat's name that appeared as the father. Sai would be totally shocked and broken. We will also see Sai thinking about her bond with Virat after this. We wonder if divorce in cards for Sai and Virat post this big expose made by Mohit.

Meanwhile, Mohit will extend his full support to Sai. He would promise to stand by Sai no matter what. It was Mohit who had earlier warned Sai about Virat's behaviour and mentioned that he is behaving differently. He had stated that Sai should investigate Virat's relationship with Shruti, however, she had dismissed saying she trusts Virat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead role. What's next for Sai and Virat? We'll know soon.