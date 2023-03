Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it top on the TRP charts again. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma along with the other cast members seem to be working very hard on the ongoing and upcoming twist in the show. And it seems like the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have more in the plan for the SaiRat fans. Recently reports surfaced stating that the Kundali Bhagya and Sherdil Shergill actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been approached for a role in the show. However, there's the truth. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat gets close to Sai in front of Chavan family leaving Pakhi SHOCKED; Sairat fans are swooning over their chemistry [VIEW TWEETS]

Dheeraj Dhoopar to be the new love interest in Sai Joshi's life in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Entertainment News is full of updates on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's latest twist. Holi celebrations are happening in Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show. Virat is drunk and his feelings are pouring out and in front of everyone. Ashwini and Pakhi are in utter shock as Virat addresses Sai as his wife. Meanwhile, it is said that Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi will have another love interest angle in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Dheeraj Dhoopar was said to be approached for the role. But that's not true. Dheeraj Dhoopar has not been approached for the TOP TV show.

However, the makers are indeed looking for a love interest for Sai's character in the show. It seems the makers are planning for a jealousy angle. As y'all know, a couple of weeks ago, a promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was released in which Sai said that he will regret accepting all her demands and conditions when someone else will enter her life. Virat was in disbelief and in shock.

Well, for one we know, Dheeraj is not playing the love interest.