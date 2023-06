Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is headed for a leap. There are speculations that Fahmaan Khan and Ulka Gupta have been approached for the main leads. The Imlie star has a huge fan following on social media, and is known as a solid performer. The same goes with Ulka Gupta. She was seen on the show Banni Chow Home Delivery on the same channel. Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra did a good job in the movie. Fahmaan Khan has confirmed that he has been approached. He said his manager had a talk with the production team. Fahmaan Khan said that he has met the producers. But he is yet to ready the story or script. If everything works out then he might do the project. Also Read - When Deepika Padukone reminded Shah Rukh Khan of their massive age difference when he tried to flirt with her [Watch old viral video]

Ulka Gupta told Pinkvilla the same thing. She said that she has met the producer and they have had a discussion. The actress said she cannot confirm or deny anything. She said she cannot confirm anything right now. Fahmaan Khan and Ulka Gupta's statement is so much similar. Fans are wondering if the two will be paired together on the show. Take a look at some of the tweets below...

My "fulka" will sail

Ummeed pe duniya kaayim hai? — Karish? (@PolarShines) June 2, 2023

Baar baar fulka mat bolo 'fuchka' yaad a jata hain ? — _rubela~?#beirada (@Nabanit77735158) June 2, 2023

Ulka Gupta is a good friend of Sumbul Touqeer Khan. She is also close to Fahmaan Khan. When asked about the recent matter she said that both were her good friends but she did not know what created the rift. Now, do you want to see FUlka on the show. Do you feel that Fahmaan Khan and Ulka Gupta will make a good onscreen couple? Take our poll and let us know...

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in main leads. The show will end with the reunion of SaiRat but they will die in a mission.