Harshad Arora is winning hearts with his entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Dr Satya. Harshad has recently joined the ensemble cast starrer which includes Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. Talking about Harshad, the actor recently opened up on his bond with Ayesha who plays Sai. He also praised the team for managing the work after the fire burned down the whole set in a tragic accident. Does Ayesha aka Sai have the air of being a star? Here's what Harshad has to say...

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Harshad Arora reveals if Ayesha Singh has an air of being a star

Entertainment News is full of updates on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, especially after Harshad Arora entered the show. Harshad recently opened up about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, cast members and the big fire incident that took place just days before his entry on the TOP TV show. When asked about the bond he shares with Ayesha Singh, Harshad couldn't stop praising her. He called her a wonderful human being and great at playing the role of Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Harshad found Ayesha to be very friendly and sweet.

The actor shares that usually, when a show is a hit, people tend to get air in them after the success however, there's no such thing with Ayesha. "I don't think I met anybody who's like that on set," he says while also praising Neil Bhatt who plays Virat. Harshad calls Neil professional, a chilled-out and a nice guy. Harshad shares that everyone on the sets have been warm and welcoming towards him.

Check Ayesha Singh's post with Harshad Arora here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Harshad Arora talks about the fire incident

In a chat with ETimes, Harshad Arora talks about the unforeseen and tragic fire incident which left everyone in a huge shock. Harshad heaped praises on the production house and the broadcasters for taking swift decisions. He praised them for taking decisions overnight and being ready the next day, in terms of sets, costumes and more. Harshad revealed that nobody on the set discusses the fire incident and they are very focussed on work. Harshad Arora shares that they all have a very positive mind set.