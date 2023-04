Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora) is the second lead in the show, who is loved by fans and is being compared to Gaurav Khanna’s character Anuj from Anupamaa. DR stays is all set to get married to Sai (Ayesha Singh) after seeing her miserable, all thanks to Virat Chavan’s (Neil Bhatt) toxicity, who is not ready to understand that Sia has moved on from him and doesn’t want to marry him for the sake of their son Vinayak’s mental health. Virat has crossed all the limits and has made himself the anti-hero in the show, just like Vanraj Shah (Sudhanshu Panday) from Anupamaa. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai unites with Savi, will Virat again plan against Dr Satya?

In the recent episode, fans witnessed Bhavani Chavan (Kishori Shahane) aka Kaku calling Dr Satya at Chavan Niwas to make him understand that he too should step back as Virat and Sai are in love with each other and he is a home wrecker and trying to break their family. Dr Satya won over with his giving back to Kaku in the most generous manner, and fans are calling him the gentleman in the show. Dr. Satya Adhikari broke the delusion of Kaku that there is no family of Sai and Virat and it’s all in their minds and they should just stop pressuring her. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and other TV shows where the second love trope caught audiences' imagination

Satya, my man! you are in ghum, why are you talking so logically? ??

Also Bhavani doesn't have any logical brain cells to understand your points. Even none of the Chavans have. #SaiYa#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Team Groom #SaiYa / Neela (@Skyblue_101010) April 27, 2023

Satya "Aap yahan aayin, uske liye mai aapka abhari hun..

Meri aur Sai ki shadi mein zarur aiyega. " Just loved the scene and dialogues of Dr Satya ?

Dil jeet liya Dr Satya ??

Keep going ??@har1603 #HarshadArora #AyeshaSingh #Saiya #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/AVCfEt0rsJ — Harshadarora_admirer (Fan account) (@Harshadfangirl) April 27, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Sai ki yahi toh adaa hai..she doesn't have to try to be loved. My ladylove is ??and Satya is Sai even an = can't separate them. #SaiYa is d best thing that happened to this show and Satya is what VC never was even in d first eps pic.twitter.com/Wi8QzkBL0W — Sky (@ShrinidhiK18) April 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Virat is still hoping that Sai will come back to him, as he is not ready to accept that she has decided to marry Dr. Satya and has moved on from him. Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is facing a lot of criticism for still staying in the Chavan Niwas and calling her the most disrespectful woman who has no self-respect. Now that it will be interesting to watch SaYA’s marriage, their fans have created a new hashtag of both their names and have been trending it since today’s episode as it was entirely dedicated to Sai and Satya. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: From Gaurav Khanna to Tejasswi Prakash — Top stars who rejected to play Virat, Sai and more in the TV show