Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. It stars Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the lead as Sai, Pakhi and Virat. Aishwarya and Neil are married to each other in real life. The two are quite adorable in real life. They share pics and videos online for their fans. And after a long time, Aishwarya Sharma shared a reel video online and it also features Neil Bhatt. It is such a treat for all the Neiwarya shippers. They have joined the Tum Tum song trend online. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi dons traditional nath; drops some beautiful pics from outdoor shoot [View Pics]

Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt hop on the Tum Tum trend

Of late, the Tum Tum trend is quite a vogue. Entertainment News has been full of videos on the Tum Tum song. The original song features popular South Indian actor Vishal and actress Mirnalini Ravi in the lead alongside Arya in a pivotal role. The Tum Tum song is a wedding song which is quite a rage on social media. Everyone has been going gaga over the Tum Tum trend and even Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt hopped on the trend. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt to Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna: A look at male lead TV actors with highest Instagram followers

Neil and Aishwarya sot for the reel whilst on the outdoor shoot for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it seems. Aishwarya is seen in a white saree and orange blouse. On the other hand, Neil is seen in a white kurta pajama with a yellow jacket. They make for an adorable pair as they dance together to the Tum Tum song. They should make more such reel videos and share them with their fans. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai once again wins hearts with her spectacular performance; netizens want makers to give her the 'best actress' award

Watch Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt dance in the Tum Tum song video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's fans shower love on the duo

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma supporters are in love with the ease with which they are performing the song. Neil and Aishwarya are both dancers. They showered praise on Neil and Aishwarya. They had been waiting for their videos/pics for a long time. Aishwarya was away from social media for a while and they were glad to see the reel video. They dubbed them the best-looking jodi as well.