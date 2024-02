Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora has been a part of the television industry for the past 17 years. Currently playing the role of Ishaan Bhosle in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, he has been part of many iconic shows like Dill Mill Gaye, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and others. However, his life took a drastic turn when, in 2010, he starred in Tere Liye, where he met his wife Neha Saxena. It was not love at first sight for them, but the couple eventually fell in love and even took their relationship to the next level by having a Roka ceremony a few years later. However, did you know that Shakti and Neha were speculated to part ways post their Roka ceremony? Check out the full story below. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan, Savi share a romantic moment; Rao Saheb, Nishi's truth to be out soon?

DYK Shakti Arora aka Ishaan parted ways with real wife Neha Saxena after their Roka ceremony?

Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena had their Roka ceremony in the year 2014. The couple was all set to take the nuptial vows in the year 2016, around November; however, the marriage was canceled due to the sudden announcement of demonetization by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shakti himself confirmed the news and stated that the wedding would be pushed further as demonetization had affected their life's deeply. After postponing their marriage plans, in the year 2017, speculations were rife that Shakti and Neha had parted ways due to some unresolved issues. It was also stated that Neha flew to Indonesia where Shakti was shooting to give a last attempt for their relationship; however, the couple was unsuccessful in resolving the issue. Neha came back to India with a broken heart as her attempt to save the relationship went kaput. What added fuel to the fire was the fact that Shakti and Neha deleted each other's pictures from their respective social media.

However, shortly after, Neha labeled the speculations as false and stated that the only reason she is back from Indonesia is because her visa expired. Finally, on April 6, 2018, the duo got married in a private wedding ceremony. Whether Neha and Shakti actually parted ways or if those were just speculations, the duo today share a great bond and are going strong as husband and wife for the past six years.