Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Eager for Virat-Sai's love confession? Here's a HINT at how long you might need to wait [Exclusive]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are up in arms against the creatives of the show. The current track where Sai (Ayesha Singh) is upset with Virat (Neil Bhatt) because of Shruti (Shafaq Naaz) has spoilt the mood of many. Fans were hoping that the couple would confess their love soon. As it is, a lot of time has passed after Sai was brought back home from the hospital. But it looks like fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have to wait a bit. The creatives do not seem to be in a mood to oblige right away. In fact, the delay can be quite long.

A source close to the developments told BollywoodLife, "The show is a Hindi remake of the Bengali show, Kusum Dola. They have already crossed half the story line of the same. The creatives of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have not copied it in entirety. They have their own ideas. The love confession will take some more time. In fact, things even get stretched to April - May 2022. Now, fans have to wait a bit." In the coming days, we will see that Sai finally discovers the truth about Shruti. Virat has been trolled for being insensitive towards the need of Sai.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the remake of the Bengali show, Kusum Dola. The show is about a police officer who marries the daughter of his mentor after she is orphaned in life. He was previously in a relationship with another woman. Both the women end up in the same household and the former has no intentions of giving up on her man to someone else.