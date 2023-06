Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows. It stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora in pivotal roles. Aishwarya Sharma was also a part of the show but she quit to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Now, it has been reported that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to witness a leap of 20 years. Ayesha, Neil and Harshad are going to quit the show. Ayesha and Harshad have even confirmed the same. Reports were doing the rounds of the internet that Fahmaan Khan is the chosen one to take the story forward post the leap. The Imlie actor has finally spilled beans. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya gets his family back, will he now reunite Sai and Virat?

Fahmaan Khan talks about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reports

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Fahmaan Khan said that he cannot confirm anything right now as everything is in the talking stage right. He said that he can neither say a yes or no until anything is confirmed. He was quoted saying, "We were in and are in talking terms, between the manager and the production head, and that has not been confirmed yet, nothing has been confirmed, it's neither a yes nor a no. So, it's still at that stage, I think the channel and production also have something going on within themselves. So, till it is actually confirmed, there is no point of me saying anything, and when things are confirmed I will tell everyone". The last episode starring Ayesha Singh, and is yet to be shot!

Meanwhile, Fahmaan Khan recently ruled headlines as he spoke about his fallout with Imlie co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan. It all started with Sumbul Touqeer Khan backing out of a music video that they were supposed to do it together. He said that it was her father who was upset allegedly because he thought that Fahmaan did not support Sumbul much when she was in Bigg Boss 16 house. Later on, Fahmaan Khan tweeted that he did the interview to tell that nobody was at fault.

Check out Fahmaan Khan's tweet below:

Please, guys, no hate to anyone. The only reason I did that interview is to tell you guys that nobody was at fault. The situation was wrong, and worse were the interpretations. Please stop writing things that can hurt someone's sentiments. And watch the IV to be at peace — fahmaan khan (@fahmaankhan) May 30, 2023

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has observed silence on the same.