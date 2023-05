Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the show that is always a hot topic. The show is going to take a leap of 20 years. The existing cast of Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora will bow out to make place for new faces. Given that it has been a TRP topper for more than two years now, makers have to retain the momentum. It is being said that Fahmaan Khan has been shortlisted to play the male lead. This news comes just after reports that Ekta Kapoor's Dharam Patnii has got an extension of more 15 days. We have to wait for an official announcement now. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya finally meets his father because of Sai; but will Amba forgive him?

In the middle, it was said that Fahmaan Khan might do Bigg Boss OTT 2. The makers have been chasing him for the reality show. It seems they were very keen for him to come onboard for Bigg Boss 16 but he felt he is better off on a set than locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. On the show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see the lives of Vinayak and Savi after they grow up. The makers will wind up this season by finally uniting the much loved duo of SaiRat aka Sai Joshi (Ayesha Singh) and Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt). Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Katha Ankahee and more: Which TOP TV shows' twists kept you hooked? Vote Now

Fahmaan Khan's fans have had mixed reactions to this. While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a TRP topper the show has got immense hate on social media for deceptive surrogacy, bigamy, extramarital affairs, mental abuse and what not. This is how fans of Fahmaan Khan have reacted on the same... Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upset Harshad Arora-Ayesha Singh fans trend 'Saiya Deserved Better' [Check Tweets]

So happy today his previous show got extended and next show is with a top channel so hard work and talent always pays will get to see his next character soon #fahmaankhan — Rekha kamath (@rekha_kamath) May 29, 2023

Bhai it is #FahmaanKhan ka era har news me chaaya hua hai banda....?? — Sweety (@BonySweety) May 29, 2023

This news is quite pleasing — Sunita Mishra (@SunitaM68584184) May 29, 2023

I'm soooo happy.. my sister is an GHKPM fan she never bothered to even look at FK.. ab toh she will watch n drool over my FK ????? — Aleena Ann (@AnnAleenaAnn) May 29, 2023

This is indeed good news if it is true. Fahmaan Khan has done well as Ravi Randhawa but the story of Dharam Patnii never picked up momentum with viewers. We hope he makes the best choice!