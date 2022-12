Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi is one of the favourite actresses and TV characters ever. The TV show is also quite popular online and has a good fan base. However. of late the fans have been very upset with the ongoing track. The Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show has been one of the TOP TV shows in the country. It has always maintained a spot in the top 5 on the TRP chart. However, fans are quite unhappy with the storyline. Today, yet again, the fans expressed their shock and disappointment and this time it's for Ayesha Singh's character Sai Joshi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma to Rupali Ganguly: A look at the life partners of popular television stars

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans unhappy with Sai Joshi

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sai (Ayesha Singh) saving Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) after she decided to embrace death rather than seeing Virat (Neil Bhatt) getting close to Sai again. However, Sai and Virat searched for her and saved her. Pakhi will now get discharged from the hospital. She will act indifferently with Virat. Elsewhere, Sai will be constantly thinking about the question Pakhi asked her in the hospital.

Sai has been very cordial with Pakhi, Virat and the Chavans. Despite them insulting her or behaving rudely with her, Sai has been helping them or understanding them. That was not the core character of Sai Joshi played by Ayesha Singh. Sai used to be fierce. However, nowadays, she is not the same Sai as she was before. And this has left all the fans pretty upset. Check out the tweets here:

Sai is hardly shown for 5 minutes and in that 5 minutes all she does is think about pakhrat?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SURABHI JAIN (@SURABHI76273113) December 20, 2022

Why sai is shown to still have feelings for this spineless heartless virat? Virat easily fell for pakhi now.. Y sai is shown to be a loser?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SURABHI JAIN (@SURABHI76273113) December 20, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin The makers are trying to show that “Woman is nothing without man”!!! All the strong char of Sai are just hogwash ! There is no #nayisoch of @StarPlus or @sidd_vankar ..It’s only ghatiya soch !!! — browneyed (@Chatty250101) December 20, 2022

Sai is not at all bechari...being an educated,worthful and independent she still feels for a man like virat who has already cleared that pakhi is his family! And seriously what tf she still sees in that bigamist? Neither he looks good nor has a heart of human. — ᴀᴠɴɪ (@flyy_lilies) December 20, 2022

Why #saijoshi is compromising with her self respect by being around virat n chavan family ..why are you showing a woman is incomplete without a man ?why are you disrespecting a single mother? You can show sai as single independent mother #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/c6ioypxPa1 — Nancy1 (@ti49186848) December 20, 2022

I dont like sai anymore.. Instead of focusing on her career she is busy thinking about pakhrat.. Why? Pakhrat will solve their issues.. Sai ka kya jata hai? Hadh hai#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SURABHI JAIN (@SURABHI76273113) December 20, 2022

Sai is still sympathetic towards pakhi and still loves virat.. These 2 people made her life hell still she will do anything for these hypocrites.. Done with sai's character#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SURABHI JAIN (@SURABHI76273113) December 20, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #SaiJoshi ki life ab ghr baith kr makhi ki chinta krna or work ke naam pr Virat ki family ki seva krna

Iske liye Top kiya Sai ne ... ???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Beena Negi (@BeenaNe98150824) December 20, 2022

it's high time #Ayeshasingh sud quit #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin. Let the new lead of makers choice which is definitely not viewers choice get the trp #Neilbhatt you vll be always remembered vas SAI KA VIRAT #starplus — Ritu Marda (@marda_ritu) December 19, 2022

Ayesha Singh to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Ayesha Singh always trends in Entertainment News and TV News. The actress has amassed a huge fan following ever since she started playing Sai Joshi on television. However, netizens have been wishing that Ayesha quits the show because of her character development. Well, there were reports like that as well. However, there is no confirmation from the makers on the same.