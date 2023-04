Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai (Ayesha Singh) is facing a lot of backlash from fans of the show as they feel that she is getting married to De Satya Adhikari (Harshad Arora) to seek revenge from Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt). In the latest episode, we witnessed how Satyam's mom, who was not ready for his marriage with Sai, agreed to do it, and now Sai is in two minds and is wondering if she is doing the right thing to marry Satya. Sai is seen talking to herself and finally admitting that it's because of Virat that she is getting married to Satya as she wants to cut all the ties with him forever, and now fans are not happy with this marriage as studies feel Satya is being used by Sai to seek revenge from Virat. Also Read - TRP List Week 16: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's separation keeps Anupamaa on top; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a slight dip

I'm seriously done with her childishness and her dual behaviour. From doing this marriage for kids it has reduced down to teaching a lesson to? ?‍♀️ Hiatus take me back?#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/8NEDGBC6cF — Shyreen✨ (@LiliesReliefShy) April 28, 2023

Even after proposing & S refusing V has not understood his faults infact accused S of playing Victim Card & used words like Ayaashi ..Till V realizes his mistakes & redeems himself,P is thrown out,Vinu accepts S as aai (which might never happen)#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/wAMwPe74ZO — Sabin (@sajash5) April 28, 2023

If she backs out of the wedding that means VC won after giving her so much pain & CA her,tearing her self respect to pieces like really . #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/5iOIGdo8lx — Sabin (@sajash5) April 28, 2023

Amba doesn’t dislike Sai, she ain’t against Sai but is scared of- What if HISTORY REPEATS again? What if Sai will ditch her son for Ex&kids just like Satya’s father had ditched her.

It’s her FEAR that’s keeping her from celebrating her sons Marriage #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/kVdlnemAXX — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) April 28, 2023

The wedding of Sai and Satya has taken place, and soon it will air. While SaiYa fans feel that finally Sai is getting what she deserves, she has left them worried about whether the chemistry between the couple will be shown or not. They are eagerly waiting to watch Sai and Satya's romance inference. We wonder what will happen to Virat's life after Sai's marriage with Satya. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Virat and Dr Satya come face-to-face, will Virat make a huge mistake in anger?