Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin current track is receiving a lot of hate from the viewers, especially because they are unhappy with how Ayesha Singh aka Sai's character is being sidelined and not shown much, while makers are trying to create new chemistry between Virat Chauhan and Pakhi. There have been mixed responses on Sairat not being one as they met each other after the leap. Some fans want them to get back, while some hate Virat for what he has turned and wants Sai to leave him forever and not indulge in any connection with him. Right now Sai is in Nagpur to cure Vinayak- Virat and Pakhi's son.

While the viewers find the entire track boring and claim that Ayesha Singh aka Sai is the only good thing about the show and that the makers should work on the good content.

WTH Virakhi &CN toxic horror house family spoilt the epi?what a horrible cunning family STOP PROMOTING IMMORALITY ILLEGALITY BIGAMY SHAME ON STAR PLUS DISGUSTING CONTENT? — Vani Naicker (@VaniNaicker1) October 2, 2022

Does everyone think Sai has killed Vinu with her own hands? Wasnt that an accident & most of all Vinu was her child also,her only hope as she knew she cant be pregnant again.Y they r showing as if the loss n grief is just theirs n Sai is a murderer?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SSingh (@SSingh808717) October 2, 2022

I will never forget this bastard ? Virat this crime ever ???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin NEW ML FOR SAI JOSHI pic.twitter.com/5gDIUbNC1j — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) October 1, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin makers have to stop forcing sai in virakhi scenes, doesn't make sense anymore, grow a spine give Sai seperate track with her kids n new ML and play fair, don't cheat #AyeshaSingh of the hard work she has put into the char n show, stop nepotism @StarPlus — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) October 2, 2022

I loved this scene❤️❤️ When BK was talking about women's empowerment, the makers shifted the scene to Sai and showed her struggle as a single parent and focused on her being self-reliant??✌️#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/FJQrLeWALW — Suvam (@fictionaccount_) October 2, 2022

Skip worthy! Can view sai giving it back to chavans! And a few scenes of Sai-savi at bus stop rest all SKIP SKIP! Actually can skip coming week gonna be drag of v p bakwas #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — siya (@svtbackup_) October 2, 2022

Ayesha Singh has become the most loved character on television right now due to Sai's portrayal. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 premiere, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans threaten to boycott the show and more