Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. The show is facing a lot of flak from the audience right now. It is due to the ongoing track of misunderstandings between Sai and Virat. The misunderstandings are growing between Sai aka Ayesha Singh and Virat aka and it's all due to Virat favouring Shruti over his relationship with Sai. Virat seems to have given up on making amends with Sai. He doesn't think Shruti is at fault for the misunderstandings between him and Sai. Virat has been taking care of Shruti and her baby Sahas as he considers it to be his farz/duty. And that's not it, he has also given his name as Shruti's husband and Sahas's father on papers at the hospital, which is enough to make Sai think that he has cheated on her.

Virat taking no efforts in clarifying Sai's misunderstanding has left the fans angry. Moreover, Paakhi has been instigating Sai against Virat. She has convinced Sai that Virat has had a child despite being married to her. The fans of the show are unhappy with the way they are writing the characters these days. Virat prioritising his farz and vada over his personal life all the time has bored the audience a lot. And hence, fans are now asking for a new male lead opposite Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Check out the reactions here:

We want a new ML for Sai Kamal Joshi — swapnapriya (@swapnap85665708) January 10, 2022

New ml for saijoshi — inactive (@Bhavya88929298) January 10, 2022

Only one anjaam is needed, divorce and bring a new male character opp Sai ? — ✨ (@NainaAlex24) January 10, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin This man, his sahi waqt & permanent half truths,

Can take a flying f***!

He is never ever going to change from the intrinsic half truth man that he is,

So for God’s sake @StarPlus @rajeshramsingh @singhishaan3 @cockcrow_shaika bring Sai a new lead. pic.twitter.com/gin0Zq9XLi — ????? (@WittyKittyVixxy) January 8, 2022

What we want it will never happen but still u asked I would say.. separation for them n new ML fr Sai.. not fr just a phase of life bt permanently her partner fr life.. V would realize what he lost in vadaa n all n blame P fr losing his Love S ?.. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Tannu Sinha (@Tannuzone14) January 9, 2022

virat ka sahi waqt aaye na aaye pr ab sai ke liye koi perfect sahi new ML laao #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ritzii782 (@SSRF_SSRian) January 9, 2022

I want ML like him for my Sai.. please vanku dede.. aaj toh khud sai and v? kr diya toh ab new ML dede #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/XT32s3UBa2 — Pragya (@Pragya07807099) January 5, 2022

For months now, Sai and Virat's wanted to see a love track between the two lovebirds. They had been making a demand of the same in front of the makers. However, there's still time for that. A couple of days ago, BollywoodLife.com had informed y'all that the makers haven't planned on SaiRat's love confession for a couple of months. A source had informed us that the confession may be extended to March or April.