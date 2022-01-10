Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans demand new lead for Sai aka Ayesha Singh in place of Virat aka Neil Bhatt – here's why

Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have demanded a new male lead opposite Sai aka Ayesha Singh in the show. They are fed up with Virat not clarifying everything to Sai and letting the misunderstandings grow.