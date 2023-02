Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai will be returning to Chavan Niwas after seeing her son Vinayak getting negatively influenced by Patralekhaa and has started hating her. Sai is seen standing outside Chavan Niwas and announcing her entrance into the house and fans are hailing her as sherni. Meanwhile, Patralekhaa is very unhappy with her return and even asks Virat to throw her bag and deny her entry into Chavan Niwas. While Virat avoids Patralekhaa she tells him that she will throw Sai's bag by herself, and Virat is seen holding her hand and this leaves her extremely shocked. Sai says she will stay in the house until her son Vinayak learns the truth about she is not a bad woman like Patralekhaa has portrayed to him. You can see Kaku aka Bhavani is happy with Sai's return and netizens wonder if she will help Virat and Sai come together. Also Read - Sairat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, AbhiRa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV Jodis' love stories that 'leapt' to their deaths

Why is that a mother have to adjust and bear all the pain for the sake of the child? Vinu hates her and Savi loves to be Chavhan and V just wants his daughter. Sai, leave ur children and all other hurdles and start a new life dear, you have miles to go. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Princess (@Princes86249987) February 21, 2023

●●I think sairat ke beech koyi hatred conversation hoga (from sai)?‍♀️......May be bk vohh sunn leggga. She clearly want sairat family ajj savi ko bhii bolla kii apni real family ke bare mein vinu ko bathana....#Ayeshasingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/WcWktTCBbP — Vibezz♥️??♥️ (@Universe9442) February 21, 2023

Utterly disgusting & horrible epi ?

So its proven that everyone turns deaf & dumb whenever Sai exposes Pakhi.

Nothing changes No one uttered a word about P being the reason of Vinu’s fears. BK might also flip tomorrow. Sick show, pathetic writing.#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — SSingh (@SSingh808717) February 21, 2023

Waah..what a start it is of Sai's journey in the outhouse.. brilliant.. love it.. please do continue by all means Sai and Virat.. Imma watching patiently ???? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/4OTh4FGaaL — Saumya (@SPNFreak_Saumya) February 20, 2023

Ever since Kaku overheard Virat's confession to Sai that he still loves her, she has a soft corner for Sia at least that is seen in her expression. Now it will be interesting to see if Sai's return to Chavan Niwas will change the game or not.