Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one show that is getting a lot of hate. Well, the show has often faced the ire of fans for one reason or another. This time, it is the track of the surrogate baby. On the show, we have seen that Ayesha Singh aka Sai cannot give birth to a child due to some reasons. It is Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) who offers to be a surrogate for the child. Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt) is not keen to have the baby with his sister-in-law. However, he cannot make himself clear in front of the Chavan family. In the latest episode, Kaku has labelled Sai as infertile and barren. This has left fans infuriated. They feel that Ayesha Singh aka Sai deserves a lot better. Take a look at the tweets... Also Read - Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor charged Rs 20 crore for the film? Checkout the fees of the entire star cast; you'll be left amazed

@StarPlus wheres your office?? waha koi inn serials ko review karta hai ki nahi??

Prime slot pe Top channel pe aap ye dikhaoge??

Millions of people are gonna watch this shit? This regressive content is not acceptable ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin better offair this show? https://t.co/2pfDHO5662 — just_a_human (@SakhiTweets) June 22, 2022

"Maa banke asli aurat" "Kami isme hai." "Tu kabhi maa nahin ban sakti." "Aisi aurat." "Anath." Is there no limit to the inhumane dialogues in this show? I am so glad to see my girl Sai standing her ground though. This is the Sai we all fell in love with.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sharon ? (@Johnlock_221B_) June 22, 2022

Tumko agar pakhi ko surrogate banana hi tha toh surrogacy law n doctor ko beech mein kyun laya Nahi logo ko kya batana chahate ho ki law,medical science yeh sab bakwas hai?? Inka ki mol nahi?

Doctor kuch bhi bole unki mat suno??‍♀️Law todo?? Gr8 msg? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — just_a_human (@SakhiTweets) June 22, 2022

Leave everything aside

Stop using words like baccha , kokh ,baap in every sentence? .... This is more irritating than acchi dost, zimmedari , vada jaap ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/fkyebYbDzy — ✨? (@Priya22222333) June 22, 2022

This is pure shit ?@sidd_vankar

How can you let such track n dialogue run on prime slot show...

How those all those women who cant be mom would be feeling after hearing these dialogues

Is women defination only complete when she is mom????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/2pfDHO5662 — just_a_human (@SakhiTweets) June 22, 2022

As we know, the character of Sai Joshi is that of an orphan. Fans got so upset with Kaku that some even want her character to come under a truck. The show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the remake of a Bengali show and we are not sure if that one too had a surrogacy track. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 elimination: Pratik Sehajpal makes a cryptic post; pens, 'Dil ke sun ke yahan...'