Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most watched TV shows in the country with a TRP of over 2.0. It stars Ayesha Singh as Sai Joshi, Neil Bhatt as Virat Chavan and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi. A couple of weeks ago, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took an interesting turn when the makers introduced a leap of a couple of years. Sai and Virat aka SaiRat separated and Virat along with the Chavans assumed Sai to be dead. Recently, Virat learned about Sai being alive and with a child and on the other hand, Sai learns that Virat has moved on and now has a son, Vinayak with Pakhi. Amidst all the twists and turns, Jagtap was brought back. He repented for his deeds and has been supporting Sai. Now, it seems fans have moved on from SaiRat. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa and more – Twists in TOP TV show that will shake up TRP charts

Entertainment News: Fans move on from SaiRat?

Y'all would have watched the episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on TV or on the app. In the episodes, we have seen Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap repenting his deeds. He is out of jail and has been living around Kankauli, supporting Sai (Ayesha Singh) from afar. While Sai has not forgiven Jagtap, she has been allowing him to bond with her daughter, Savi. Be it saving Sai from the troubling villager, saving Virat and Savi from the goons or even lending support to Sai in whatever way he can, Jagtap's repentance has won over the fans. Some of them are now shipping Sai with Jagtap. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ayesha Singh's fierce avatar in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein wins hearts, Urfi Javed-Chahatt Khanna's fight continues and more

Her goodness and selfless nature has brought a positive change even in a psycho criminal like Jagtap but failed to leave impact on people whom she trusted and called her family.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/dmwjNY821v — Neenukettles (@neenukettles1) September 19, 2022

Out of Context | They Both look So Cute Together on the scene ?❤️ Both are Just a Fabulous actors yrr !

Ayesha , Siddharth and their Bond ?#AyeshaSingh#SiddharthBodke #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/dtHzj6Dvm3 — Krishna_TheAnalyst (@Analyst_Krishna) September 19, 2022

Lowkey shipping Jagtap x Sai ? #GhumHaiKisikePyaarMeiin — AsfiYa (@AsfiYaHum) September 19, 2022

They actually look too good together ❤️#GhumHaiKisikePyaarMeiin https://t.co/5qypAh3uVp — Soumya Sahoo (@sairat_fantasy) September 19, 2022

Who had made her life and #SaiRat marriage miserable since day one and Virat married same women (He was friendly with her within one yr of Sai assumed death at least audience know that) #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/nfOESDyek8 — ||Aparajita|| (@aprajita_ayesha) September 19, 2022

Now I will gladly take jagtap over virat..

That man changed himself so beautifully.. And to that actor does a really nice job, hope he will get more ss❤️ #ghumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin — kaidivinity? (@0102_jongin) September 19, 2022

#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin Jagtap has changed ,which depicts in his actions... There was a purity in this scene , some freshness ... He has done wrong and is getting the punishment till now...but he has a pure corner for sai in his heart ❤️#SaiTap#SaiJoshi #Jagtap pic.twitter.com/EaavWGxQRN — Soumya Sahoo (@sairat_fantasy) September 19, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin At this point jagtap bhi chalega but please Virat ko sai se dur rakho. We are happy with Virakhi. Ab aur sai ka abuse nahi chahiye. — Sophie (@Katheri61199452) September 18, 2022

However, there are a lot of SaiRat shippers who don't agree with this. They are strongly opposing Sai and Jagtap's angle given his misdeeds. Well, Jagtap is not the lead, as we all know. The story is about Sai, Virat and Pakhi and the makers will bring SaiRat together eventually. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh's latest act as the unforgiving Sai Joshi wins over fans [Read Tweets]

Pakhi asks Sai to move into Chavan Niwas again

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sai operating Virat after he gets hit by a bullet. Pakhi comes to Kankauli and is shocked on seeing Sai alive. She later asks for forgiveness from Sai for her deeds. Aishwarya Sharma's Pakhi is going to be a positive character post-leap.