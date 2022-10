Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been receiving a lot of flak on social media due to many reasons. Fans of the show are not happy with the way Virat’s character is being showcased and they have been demanding a new male lead for Sai. Now, the current track has once again made the fans of the show upset as they feel that the makers will show Sai as the culprit. So, Vinayak will listen to Sai and Usha mausi’s conversation about him being adopted, and Virat will misunderstand it that Sai purposely told Vinu about it. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Shraddha Arya and more; Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Check out the tweets of the fans below…

It was just an accident she asked usha to be low but no she wants to know more she said because she treat her like family but not aware vinnu was behind the walls and heard it all it's again a way to make sai the culprit same like before leap #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin ? pic.twitter.com/UdY4AvkXbS — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) October 16, 2022

Everything for some reason is always becoming sai’s fault which is bullshit at this point. It’s like one person vs a whole lot of people which isn’t interesting at all.

It’s better to skip, they stretch to no end and it’s not interesting now @StarPlus

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — siya (@siyavt06) October 16, 2022

Creative team of Ghum should try to use their brains for once. Same old ghisa pita " let's blame Sai for every problem" is getting boring ? ? For a change show, "let's blame Pakhi for the problems", as she is the current bahu of CN and not Sai. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/buF0v8M9Dg — Neenukettles (@neenukettles1) October 15, 2022

Well, it is said that now Savi and Vinayak will go on a mission to search for the latter's real parents. One can surely expect a lot of drama in the show in the upcoming episodes. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: As fans demand 'New Male Lead For Sai', here's a look at TV hunks who can romance Ayesha Singh in the show