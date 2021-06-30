Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans of SaiRat shower love on Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh - find out why

Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin simply love #SaiRat. The lead couple of Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai Joshi (Ayesha Singh) have had them hooked with their chemistry. Of late, people were kind of disappointed as they were not getting much moments between the two. But the new sequence has made them very happy. Neil Bhatt has shown off his excellent dancing skills in a video that sees him dancing on the song, Muqabla Muqabla, which is one of Prabhudheva's best. Fans went crazy seeing his dance. Check out some of the reactions on Twitter.... Also Read - TRP List 24th Week 2021 by Ormax Media: Indian Idol 12 slips, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-Anupamaa maintain their spots

After a beautiful trending spree for #NeilBhatt This morning! I am on a blocking spree for my own sanity ????? If you are being blocked by me please understand your SM behaviour has been judged by me as someone unfit for my mental peace! No hard feelings! ?? — Rashmi (@rashishrii) June 30, 2021

ICYMI, here is the video of Neil Bhatt's flawless moves that got fans all excited. Also Read - TRP Report Week 24: Anupamaa breaks its own records; Indian Idol 12 re-enters Top 5; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets more love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

Seeing the number of positive comments, Neil Bhatt took to Instagram to thank fans for everything. He said that he is thankful for everything. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top rated shows of the channel. Also Read - Surbhi Chandna, Aishwarya Sharma, Madalsa Sharma and more – meet the TV bahus who are babes in real life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

Of late, people criticized the show for Virat and Pakhi's increased closeness. As we know, she is his former love who is now married to his elder cousin, Samrat. In real life, Neil is dating Aishwarya Sharma who plays the part of Pakhi on the show.