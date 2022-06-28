Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are fuming and how. As we know, TV stans do not spare any efforts to vote for their fave in the countless online polls that happen on social media. Well, some of them are really quite hyped, and add to the social media brand value of a star. The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2022 poll is happening, and fans have nominated Ayesha Singh. She is one of the most loved girls of Indian TV. Ayesha Singh plays Sai on the show and she is doing a good job. A netizen commented, "Seriously??? Can't believe #ayeshasingh is been voted for in #100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022 list...don't be so blind also in stanning your ideal...she's very cute n has a goregous figure but she's avg looking at best.. don't make mockery of 'beautiful'. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin." Also Read - After bonding with Shah Rukh Khan, bagging film with Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill now sets eyes on Hrithik Roshan

seriously??? can't believe #ayeshasingh is been voted for in #100MostBeautifulFacesOf2022 list...don't be so blind also in stanning your ideal..she's very cute n has a gorgous figure but she's avg looking at best.. don't make mockry of 'beautiful'. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sairat Zaala Ji (@sairatzalaji) June 28, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans did not take lightly to this. Upset, they reminded the troll that he or she was not a person to set beauty standards in the industry, and it lay in the eyes of the beholder. Take a look at the tweets below... Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan with Prabhas, Nani; Salman Khan with Ram Charan and more pictures of Bollywood superstars with South stars that went VIRAL

She is beautiful. Everyone in the entertainment industry doesn't have to look the same to be considered beautiful. — Hansadhwani (@hansadhwani22) June 28, 2022

Who are u man to judge anyone? — Divya Nandini (@DivyaNandini11) June 28, 2022

There is no rule that your definition of beauty should match up with others. I find Ayesha very beautiful. Her eyes,her smile,her hair,her personality above all the way she carry herself spells ultimate beauty for me. I voted for her ,so I am saying this. — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) June 28, 2022

Behan ya bhai jo bhi ho tum, kisi ke aaba ne ye tag nahi kharida haii,tum jo bologe ham wahi karenge, isiliye bapna gyaan apne pass rakh — Rohit Sharma FAN (@KumarNi20951680) June 28, 2022

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder ❤️ — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) June 28, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are understandably livid. Everyone is free to vote for their faves in such a situation. On the show, Sai has made up her mind to leave Virat (Neil Bhatt) after he decides that it is ok if Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is the surrogate of their child. Also Read - The cost of Malaika Arora's sunshine yellow dress from the Paris trip can help you revamp your entire wardrobe for several years