Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are always super active on social media. While they do not fail to call out the makers if they feel something is amiss, tonight has been a pleasant one for them. Actress Ayesha Singh who plays Sai Joshi was seen dressed like from Tezaab's iconic for the latest episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. She also danced with who came to promote Raksha Bandhan. Fans are going gaga over their interactions. Ayesha Singh looks like a typical Bollywood fan in the video, and it is cool to watch.

When u have a powerful actor #AyeshaSingh who lights up screen with any1 including senior actor #AkshayKumar why disgusting tracks? AS deserves new ML & so do we so all can get back 2 enjoying show pic.twitter.com/vZEsLvmiAV — Rayna Dee (@DeeRayna) August 14, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will see a track where Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) realises how much she has troubled Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai. But in the coming days, Sai will leave the Chavan Niwas. The bus in which she will be travelling will meet with an accident. Everyone feels that she is dead. The Chavan Niwas will be downcast, and Virat will be totally shattered. However, Sai is alive and she will start a new life somewhere.

Fans want to see how the makers execute the track. The delivery of Pakhi's baby got a lot of flak. People have even complained on how could they show a brother-in-law delivering the child of his elder brother's widow.