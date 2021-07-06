Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans shower love on Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh aka Virat-Sayi’s Bollywood performance – see reactions

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had a Bollywood dance sequence. Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh aka Virat-Sayi danced on some of the most popular songs like Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte from and Tum Se Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal from . Fans are showing their love on their performance and ‘SAIRAT RECREATES BOLLYWOOD’ is trending on Twitter. Have a look at some of the reactions. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – Watch out for INTERESTING upcoming twists and turns this week

Appreciation Tweet for #NeilSha ?❤️ What a Mind Blowing, Fantastic, Phenomenal and Don't Have Words to Explain How Phenomenally Neil&Ayesha Have Performs on All Songs they just Rock/Nailed it?❤️?

The never ending chemistry of #SaiRat ??

No another jodi was like #SaiRat and it would never be like #SaiRat because they are single piece in the whole world! No One can recreate them! ??

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been doing well on the TRP charts. Neil recently thanked fans for their support. He wrote, "Out and out a team effort !! You made us reach the top, the much coveted number one spot God has been kind. Warms my heart to know that there are so many people out there appreciating our work. It humbles us and makes us more responsible. One can reach the top but to stay there is the challenge. We’re up for it if you have our backs. A heartfelt thank you to all the people out there supporting us and our work."