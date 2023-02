In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making audiences hooked to their show. The story is currently focused on Pakhi, Sai and Virat's lives. Vinu gets to know that Sai and Savi will be staying in the Chavan Niwas and he locks himself in the room. On the other hand, Sai will try her level best to remove negativity from Vinu's mind. She gets the idea of playing chor police in the garden. The next day, Sai gathers Vinu's friends and makes them play. Also Read - TRP List Week 7, 2023: Bigg Boss 16 beats Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with a staggering viewership of 38 million [Check Full List]

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pakhi gets an air purifier installed in her son's room. Savi enters the room and wants her brother to play with her. But, Vinu refuses to do so and says that he will not go out of his room till the time Sai is there. Vinu will not be able to resist and will rush to play with his friends. Savi becomes the cop and Sai-Virat blushes seeing their daughter in a police avatar. The two get closer to each other, but it seems as if their fans are not loving the current storyline wherein SAIRAT is coming together.

One user tweeted saying, 'Why are they SHOVING SAIRAT scenes in our face?

They have absolutely no Spark,Chemistry whatsoever.

All Sairat Scenes look FORCED @sidd_vankar @pradeep1staug

One user tweeted saying, 'Why are they SHOVING SAIRAT scenes in our face?

Virat ne ye surely kaha that sai ka koi haq nahi hai.. Whatever crap reason he had..

So him saying this today was truly not correct..

Vanku bro.. Redeem him.. Don't whitewash..

The day he admits his mistakes.. Il give a shout out..

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin'.

Why are they SHOVING SAIRAT scenes in our face?

They have absolutely no Spark,Chemistry whatsoever.

All Sairat Scenes look FORCED@sidd_vankar @pradeep1staug @rajeshramsingh This is what happens when REAL LIFE EQUATIONS(Unprofessionals)take precedence#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/uLCB4HjMxT — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) February 25, 2023

This is true.. Virat ne ye surely kaha that sai ka koi haq nahi hai.. Whatever crap reason he had.. So him saying this today was truly not correct.. Vanku bro.. Redeem him.. Don't whitewash..

The day he admits his mistakes.. Il give a shout out.. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/pycMIZbJHE — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) February 25, 2023

Pic 1 -50yo crushing on his LEGAL Wife like a 15yo

Neil was bad-looked forced Pic 2-V couldn’t even say ‘NO’ to his ILLEGAL wife for the lunch date Both incidents on same day .wow BIGAMIST? DCP committing a felony? @StarPlus @ibfindia @MIB_India #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/edzH2ooXrI — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) February 25, 2023

This is so apt! @sidd_vankar suddenly flips Vrat into lover boi after showing his hate for Sai for 7 months. He takes too much time to break things and in two episode he shows it fixed.

Thats so out of place and has no sense. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/7pbn5AqTOu — ??? (@gn04) February 25, 2023