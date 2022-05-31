Finally, there's something positive for Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin team. After receiving backlash for several reasons, fans are now happy to see Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's characters progressing in the show and witnessing some happy times. Currently, Sai and Virat are shown to be pregnant. After their passionate night, in the latest episode, Sai and Virat announced to their family that they are expecting their first child. Fans are extremely happy and are trending #SaiRat on Twitter with full power. Netizens are lauding Neil and Ayesha's chemistry and sharing that they are waiting to see their baby. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more – 8 recent TV shows that are inspired from Bengali shows

I was looking to post the clip where Sai found out that she's pregnant & it was honestly the sweetest thing ever ?? My babe was so happy to see those two little lines on that stick..I hope #Sairat get their baby girl because they deserve it ❤ #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) May 30, 2022

~ yeh laal ishq, yeh maalal ishq

yeh aib ishq, yeh bair ishq ~#SaiRat pic.twitter.com/BegnjeBvZ2 — ♡ (@ammu_minnie) May 31, 2022

@sidd_vankar please let #SaiRat's baby be safe..don't want any grief looming over "to be Aai-Baba"'s heads..please let them be happy n enjoy the beautiful phase of parenthood..Jab ye dono khush hothe hain na..tho HUM bhi khush jo jaate hain.

Pic:Twitter#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/hp27fmH0Br — Virat Sai Chavan (@chari_deep) May 30, 2022

Well, are you happy with the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?