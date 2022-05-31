Finally, there's something positive for Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin team. After receiving backlash for several reasons, fans are now happy to see Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's characters progressing in the show and witnessing some happy times. Currently, Sai and Virat are shown to be pregnant. After their passionate night, in the latest episode, Sai and Virat announced to their family that they are expecting their first child. Fans are extremely happy and are trending #SaiRat on Twitter with full power. Netizens are lauding Neil and Ayesha's chemistry and sharing that they are waiting to see their baby. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more – 8 recent TV shows that are inspired from Bengali shows
