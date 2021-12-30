Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are proving that they are one of the most active on Twitter. Well, the makers have been keeping them hanging for a long time now. Yes, the love confession of Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) is not happening any time if we see how the show has been dragging. The new drama is the growing fondness between Virat and Shruti. It is evident that Sada's widow is rather impressed by Virat's genuine care and concern for her baby. Sai is having trust issues seeing Virat with Shruti. Fans have found this whole concept of two women crushing on Virat Chavan rather funny. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rubina Dilaik's bad pic go viral, 5 year leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more
Also, we have seen how Shruti has done a complete U-turn in her attitude towards Virat. While she called him a murderer some episodes back, she is now talking about the virtues of his profession. This is how fans reacted on the matter on social media... Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh-Aishwarya Sharma's love triangle set for a 5-year leap? INSIDER spills the beans [EXCLUSIVE]
It seems makers have to take quick steps to keep the interests of SaiRat fans intact. On the positive side, there is a New Year special happening where we will see the couple dancing. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma go 'GHUM' enjoying their honeymoon in Rajasthan [VIEW PICS]
