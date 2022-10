Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. It is a love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi. The show stars Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the lead alongside other supporting cast members. Just a couple of weeks ago, we all saw the show taking a big leap before which SaiRat had a painful separation. After the leap, it was shown that Sai is living with her daughter Savi whereas Pakhi and Virat are married and have adopted Vinayak. And now, Sai is back in the Chavans' lives but the troubles don't seem to end for her. Fans are very upset with the makers.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya aka Pakhi and Neil aka Virat almost kiss

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi and Virat bonding with Vinayak. They get him all the junk food and decide to party together and sleep with him so that Vinayak doesn't feel alone. While bonding with Vinayak, Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) kiss him. And Vinayak plays a trick when they are about to kiss him again which results in Pakhi and Virat almost kissing each other. This is going to be a big thing in Entertainment and TV news today.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and SaiRat fans are very upset

After watching the episode online, fans are pretty upset with the makers. Especially Sai and Virat aka SaiRat fans are angry as they cannot bear to see Sai facing all the troubles alone while a lot is shown about Pakhi and Virat's marriage. Moreover, fans are upset with the scene. Some feel that SaiRat is no longer the endgame now. Check out the reactions here:

#GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin bigamist hard at work . Next consumation of pakrat is loading and by Diwali we will get news of vilekha . RIP sairat . If new guy comes someone tell me. Till then adios as I can’t watch this cringe ? ?? pic.twitter.com/ppugy5ITk0 — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) October 19, 2022

#GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin - Can the makers please shut the show, they don't care for feedback, they keep on dishing out garbage, that third class actress gets everything, audience has always rejected her can they shut the show if not ready to change @StarPlus — Sairatforever (@sairatforever1) October 17, 2022

Why's makers recreate all the sairat moment to pakhrat.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/abagMR6KA6 — AYESHA SOUL OF GHKKPM (@sairatxmimo) October 19, 2022

Finally my buba bubi getting their dues?

Issi sabke lie toh dating shadi “Roka” kia tha?Finally ab screen pr kr paa rhe hai????

Pehle hi #ViraKhi @cockcrow_shaika @StarPlus bna deta ??

Becharon ki shaadi ka kharcha bach jata (jo bhi thoda bhut kia?)#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/toTQ9WDxwN — SONA (@SONA_12_) October 19, 2022

Today I see so many goodbye /quitting the show messages. Looks like I will also join soon #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ||KK|| (@tweetlitle) October 19, 2022

And this whole BIGAMY nonsense needs to be taken to court! #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Tingting (@PoohTingting) October 19, 2022

Seriously it's going to be so difficult to bring back Virat and Sayi back together. Considering whatever is happening. Wonder what the makers are planning!#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Why me (@shanthirekha2) October 19, 2022

I like #ayeshasingh,I still like #saijoshi bt ye show bardast k Bahar ho raha. I quit.

Nai karna kuch b hype. New ML aaya to dekhna

Ye bigamy sautan is wahiyat pichdi soch. Pati ko sautan se bachao. Dialogues se lagta koi rerun hai old SaaS bahu show ka#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — AK_creates (@Djoshi_art) October 19, 2022

Does Mr.vankar have just 1topic left in his creative repertoire?

BIGAMY? SAUTAN? jo kkis me kiya wahi kyun idar b

Copy paste show or start bigamy track.?

In 2022, Y would women accept man with 2 wives?

Precap clip se hi Pata chal gaya wahiyat epi hoga#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — AK_creates (@Djoshi_art) October 19, 2022

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai ( Ayesha Singh ) deciding to tell Virat that Savi is his daughter. However, she gets the shock of her life yet again when Virat praises Pakhi for being such a good mother.