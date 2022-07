Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were a bit upset with how the show was shaping up. The twists and turns were not really interesting, but it looks like now again the current track of Sai vs Pakhi has grabbed everyone’s attention. Pakhi became the surrogate mother for Sai and Virat’s child, but her main aim is to separate them. While she tries to come close to Virat, Sai jumps in and irritates her. Also, fans are expecting that maybe Sai is pregnant and Pakhi’s pregnancy is fake. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and more: Shocking board exam results of top Bollywood actresses

A fan tweeted, "Sai's behaviour is purely like mood swings during pregnancy and no symptoms in pakhi.hope this becomes true and not one more chaal of makers to makes us fools again as they are unpredictable #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin." Check out the other tweets below…

Sai's behaviour is purely like mood swings during pregnancy and no symptoms in pakhi.hope this becomes true and not one more chaal of makers to makes us fools again as they are unpredictable #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Srija (@Srija126478291) July 25, 2022

Sai gonna make Pattar’s

life hell ?? Love how she is behind pakhi 24/7 irritating her ?

Pakhi should regret about her decision of surrogacy ? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/T1u5SGYlZc — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) July 25, 2022

Pakhi should not be pregnant how the maker terminate her pregnancy is upto them! but having her complete her pregnancy is a mockery of womanhood forget the laws and rules and regulations! #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Tingting (@PoohTingting) July 25, 2022

The way they showed fake precap they can still show fake pregnancy. Just show P having a flashback of doc sayin c isn’t pregnant & c bribed d doc to make fake reports of complicated pregnancy.d way P is behaving its seems unlikely that she is pregnant #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/6pIvIZBDsa — SSingh (@SSingh808717) July 25, 2022

So, is Sai pregnant? Is Pakhi's pregnancy fake? Well, hopefully, we will get these answers in the upcoming episodes of the show. But, after reading the above tweets, we are sure that the fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are expecting a lot from the makers, and let's hope that the track impresses the audience.