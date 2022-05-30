Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on Indian TV. Now, everyone is excited about the upcoming pregnancy of Sai Joshi (Ayesha Singh). The much loved couple Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt) and Sai finally got married last month. Fans loved the wedding sequence of the couple. Now, Bhavani is very keen to get a heir for the Chavan Family. But we will end up seeing a surrogacy track. The idea of a surrogacy track has upset fans immensely. They have been trending Boycott Surrogacy Drama for a long time now. The show is seeing a new tension where Jagtap is crazy to get revenge from the Chavan family and wants to marry Sai at any cost. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Here's what is common between Aamir Khan's latest film and his earlier releases
On the show, we have seen that Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is trying to get intimate with Samrat Chavan (Yogendra Vikram Singh) but he is not relenting as he is not close to her. It seems Sai calls Samrat somewhere and on the way he gets killed by a jeep driven by the men of Jagtap. His death of Samrat will infuriate Pakhi beyond all limits. She will tell her that she has snatched both the men from her life. Life of a pregnant Sai is going to be hell. But fans are not happy with this development. Here is a look at angry tweets on the makers... Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead: Karan Kundrra reacts strongly, 'This is not Afghanistan where you can openly have guns'
We can see that fans are very upset with whatever the creatives are doing. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have spoken about the kind of hate they have faced from certain sections of the audience. Aishwarya Sharma said on Smart Jodi that some fans even told her to die of corona. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar fans troll writers, compare Meera Sood's character to all Naagins combined [Read Hilarious Tweets]
