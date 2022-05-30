Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on Indian TV. Now, everyone is excited about the upcoming pregnancy of Sai Joshi (Ayesha Singh). The much loved couple Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt) and Sai finally got married last month. Fans loved the wedding sequence of the couple. Now, Bhavani is very keen to get a heir for the Chavan Family. But we will end up seeing a surrogacy track. The idea of a surrogacy track has upset fans immensely. They have been trending Boycott Surrogacy Drama for a long time now. The show is seeing a new tension where Jagtap is crazy to get revenge from the Chavan family and wants to marry Sai at any cost. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Here's what is common between Aamir Khan's latest film and his earlier releases

On the show, we have seen that Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is trying to get intimate with Samrat Chavan (Yogendra Vikram Singh) but he is not relenting as he is not close to her. It seems Sai calls Samrat somewhere and on the way he gets killed by a jeep driven by the men of Jagtap. His death of Samrat will infuriate Pakhi beyond all limits. She will tell her that she has snatched both the men from her life. Life of a pregnant Sai is going to be hell. But fans are not happy with this development. Here is a look at angry tweets on the makers...

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Makers BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK ghkkpm main BOYCOTT Pakhi Virat ki shaadi track Ghkkpm mein makers aap ko real main Pati patni se payar hai bakwaas track la rehe hai paki Virat saath rehe jo ki Pati patni hai show na main devar bhabhi hai — poonam Bhatt (@poonamB25190738) May 30, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin makers BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK ghkkpm main BOYCOTT Pakhi Virat ki shaadi track Ghkkpm mein — poonam Bhatt (@poonamB25190738) May 30, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Makers aap ko Virat aur Pakhi se payar ho gaya hain BOYCOTT SURROGACY TRACK ghkkpm main BOYCOTT Pakhi Virat ki Saadi ghkkpm main — poonam (@poonamroy27) May 30, 2022

Exactly, no-one is more harsh towards their leads as the makers of Ghum..they can't see them happy.. — Virat Sai Chavan (@chari_deep) May 30, 2022

Because these writers know only how the stretch the hall drama.. THEY SPENT 15 FUCKING EPISODES IN THE LIVING AREA WOH BHI SAME KAPDON MEIN. POORA DO HAFTA BUT @sidd_vankar & company can't write happy moments for #Sairat for more than two episodes #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/hoGNmdaIgp — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) May 30, 2022

We are not interested in your 2 days yoga lovers devar bhabhi crap just hate them kill sai roj marne se achha hai ek baar me mar jaye kya mila uss ko iss saadi se dil deke jindegi bhar ka dard ek aurat ki ego ko satisfie karne ke liye uss ki insecurity ke liye kachra bana diya h — Rina (@Rina64398060) May 30, 2022

This kachra show crossing all limits seriously torturing an orphan girl blaming her for everything just horrible now she is pregnant cn's are really pathetic instead of blaming sai abuse and torture her makers just kill her free her free us — Rina (@Rina64398060) May 30, 2022

We can see that fans are very upset with whatever the creatives are doing. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have spoken about the kind of hate they have faced from certain sections of the audience. Aishwarya Sharma said on Smart Jodi that some fans even told her to die of corona.