Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer television show has successfully managed to capture audience attention. Ishvi, also known as Ishaan, and Savi's love story has also received thumbs up from the audience. However, one cannot deny the fact that there is not much difference between Ishvi's story and Sairat. Be it the love triangle, storylines, or even certain characters, they feel like a copy-paste of the original season which featured Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma. Check out five reasons why we feel the current story is a copy-paste of the old one.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Similar love triangle

Even if the makers and actors try their best, they cannot deny the fact that the current love story is almost identical to the previous one. Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Reeva were supposed to get married, but the former marries Savi (Bhavika Sharma) as he feels guilty for being the reason behind killing Savi's entire family. In the previous story, Virat and Paki were in love, but Virat had to marry Sai as he was indirectly responsible for the death of Savi's father. With slight changes here and there, both the love stories of Ishvi and Sairat look almost identical.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Akka Saheb and Bhavani Chavan

In the previous season, Bhavani Chavan was one character that created most problems for Sairat. The character was quite old-fashioned in her thoughts, would often take all the decisions for other family members, and particularly despised Sai. In the current season, the makers have introduced another replica of Bhavani Chavan with a new name, Akka Saheb. Akka Saheb too is the head of the house, hates Savi, and decides everyone's fate. It would have been nice if the makers had put more effort into Akka Saheb's character rather than just creating another version of Bhavani Chavan.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhosle and Chavan family

Both families appear so alike. Just like the Chavan family, the Bhosle family too is strict and conservative, with women facing restrictions in pursuing their dreams and making a name for themselves. Currently, Akka Saheb is making Savi's life hell by giving her back-to-back household chores. Something similar was already seen in the previous season where Bhavani used to make Sai's life difficult by assigning her household chores. Bhavani favoured Pakhi more, just like the way Akka Saheb favours Reeva more. In the previous season, Bhavani's brother-in-law was a huge admirer of his sister-in-law; in the current storyline, Nishi too refers to his sister-in-law, Akka Saheb, as his idol. More or less, the Chavan and Bhosle families appear the same.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Similar story lines

Do you remember in the previous season, Pakhi's (Aishwarya Sharma) husband left the Chavan house? In this season, the same story is repeated but with another character. Even Shikha's husband, Chinmay, is missing from the storyline. The makers have not made it clear whether Shikha's husband is out for some work or if there's a huge backstory that can later be turned into a big twist. Just like Pakhi's husband, Samrat, the makers may use Shikha's husband, Chinmay's, re-entry as a big twist in the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The similar characteristics between the leads

Now, we completely understand that if there are some similar characteristics between the previous and current male and female leads. But in the case of Ishvi and Sairat, all four characters have a lot of things in common. Just like Virat, Ishaan loves his family. Ishaan, just like Neil Bhatt's character, is determined to ensure the female lead achieves her dreams. Talking about the female lead, in many ways, Savi is similar to Sai. Whether it's fighting for her dreams, having a strong stand, or being a lone warrior, the main characters have a lot of similar character traits.

Even a section of fans frequently points out the similarities between both seasons. It would be interesting to see if the makers will continue to copy the similar season or if they will bring a completely fresh perspective to the show.