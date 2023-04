Harshad Arora is winning fans with his performance as Dr Satya from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. They are now impatient to see a new love story between Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Dr Satya (Harshad Arora). In real life, he split with Aparna Kumar in May 2022. They had been dating for almost five years. He said that relationships do not last forever. He told ETimes TV that a relationship required a lot of hard and investment. He said he was too focused on work now to look or seek for love. Also Read - Tom Holland and Zendaya spotted enjoying a walk in the hills of Munnar; Netizens wonder if Kerala Tourism pic is April Fool's Day prank

The two had been living together for a couple of years. He said that they had a lot of differences and could not strike a common ground. It seems things did not move in the same direction. Hence, they decided to separate. He said that Aparna Kumar and he had a beautiful bond till it lasted. But it was not supposed to end in marriage. Hence, they decided to part ways mutually on a decent note. Also Read - Dasara, Bholaa box office collection day 2: Nani starrer outshines Ajay Devgn film despite seeing a bigger dip in numbers

Aparna Kumar said it was important to give dignity to the relationship as they were together for four long years. She said she intends to be quiet on the matter. Harshad Arora and she had met on the sets of Mayavi Maling. She was playing the part of his mother. In the past, he was rumoredly dating Tridha Choudhary. He was his co-star from the show Dahleez. Tridha had confirmed that they were together but they split. Anyways, Harshad Arora is now back in a top-rated show. He is a good actor and never disappoints fans.