The TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has piqued everyone's interest. Thanks to the major drama unfolding in the show. Sai and Pakhi are at war and Virat is in a fix. Meanwhile, there is a new entry in the show that has added freshness. Harshad Arora has marked his entry as Satya and fans have already started loving him. Satya and Sai's chemistry is being loved by all and fans want them to fall in love. While fans are already impressed with Ayesha Singh's acting chops, now Harshad Arora too has heaped praises on her. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Which TOP TV show twists are making you cringe the most? Vote Now

has only good things to say about Ayesha Singh

In a latest interview with TellyChakkar, Harshad Arora spoke about his co-stars. He mentioned that the majority of scenes that he has had so far have been with Ayesha Singh. He called her 'outstanding' and a 'jovial' person. Harshad also mentioned that she is quite helpful too. Whenever he is stuck, Ayesha Singh comes to his rescue. He said that Ayesha has been supportive since day one. He also spoke about and said that he is very warm and welcoming. Harshad Arora further said that he met other family members during the courtroom scene and they appreciated his work. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh shares cutest BTS throwback on the occasion of Ram Navami featuring Savi and Vinu [Watch]

Check out Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

Sai and Satya are together shipped as SaiYa. They now have some ardent fan followers who want to see them together. Harshad reacted to the love SaiYa has been receiving and mentioned that he is very happy with the reactions. He revealed that his part in the show is not a cameo so fans will get to see more of SaiYa in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - TRP Report Week 12: Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly's acting chops keep Anupamaa on top, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips [Check TOP 7 shows]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin story

Rajan Shahi's show stars Neil Bhatt as Virat, Ayesha Singh as Sai and Aishwarya Sharma as Patralekha (Pakhi). The story is about Neil being in love with Sai who was his first wife but now he is married to Pakhi. His son Vinu his with Pakhi while daughter Savi is with Sai. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.