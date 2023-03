Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken an interesting turn in the story now. A new character has made an entry. Harshad Arora will be seen as Satya Adhikari in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and he is also a doctor by profession. Last night in the show, we saw Harshad Arora making his smashing entry. Well, fans of Sai are super excited to watch the episodes now and are already rooting for SaYa, Sai and Satya. Yes, you got that right. On the other hand, fans of Pakhi are asking for a new male lead. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Joshi aka Sai stans ecstatic after Harshad Arora's entry; say, 'SaiYa Supremacy' [Read Tweets]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans love Ayesha Singh-Harshad Arora's pair

Harshad Arora is back on screens and he will be seen playing the role of Satya Adhikari opposite Ayesha Singh in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Entertainment News has been buzzing hot with the latest development on the show. And a video of Harshad and Ayesha is also going viral online. In it, we see Harshad and Ayesha posing and walking hand-in-hand. Fans were loving their on-screen presence already and now, their off-screen bond seems to have impressed them evermore.

Watch Ayesha Singh-Harshad Arora's reel video here:

Check out fans' reactions here:

Use #SaiYa also na — ᴀуᴇꜱʜᴀ ꜱɪɴɢʜ ꜰᴀɴʙᴏу ❤️? || тєαм αуєѕнα ѕιиgн ✨? (@AyeshaSinghFC) March 14, 2023

They will make a gorgeous pair n will set the screen ??❤

Fabulous vm ❤❤#SaiYa — pihu ?? (@Pihu54353498) March 14, 2023

Ohhh mgeee this is so beautiful ❤️❤️ — khushiii (@khush_hyd) March 14, 2023

Woah look at the views ?? just a small glimpse of them offscreen PS : this is beautiful ?#AyeshaSingh #HarshadArora — Naina✨ (@NainaAlex24) March 14, 2023

Yesss the hype is insane ???

And thank you dear ❤️☺️ — ~ (@MayaJaiSinghh) March 14, 2023

Finally she got to work with a professional actor happy for her and the edit is ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — violah (@ViolahKay) March 14, 2023

I am melting ?? — The unstoppable (@Cutefanofteja) March 14, 2023

When will they post those pictures ? — Apoorva (@Apoorva1769) March 14, 2023

Finally we get to see the chemistry off screen never got that with the Bhatt couple — Skyisthelimit! (@Skyisth51102372) March 14, 2023

Ayesha kitni comfortable lag rhi h jase jagtap means sidharth ke sath rahti h jo neil ke sath nhi hoti ager hoti h tu real me hone nhi dati log kulhadi pe pair marte h ino ne tu kud kulhdi pe par mar diye so lge rhi Ab apko koi destarb nhi krega HM pe jho bd nhi hoga ab ? — jain collection (@And10thc) March 14, 2023

Finally some happy offscreen moments ....they look so cute

No insecurities

No dirty politics

No negativity

I wish Harshad stay a little away from bubi didi and her politics — Face is coming (@euphorianspring) March 14, 2023

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi's fans ask for a new male lead

Well, the entry of Satya has visibly changed everything. But the most shocking thing on Twitter is some fans of Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi asking for a new male lead in place of Neil Bhatt aka Virat. Yes, you read that right.

Makers, you broke #Virakhi fine,you broke Virakhi family fine...now do one favour on us bring new man in #Pakhi's life and this time first make the pair but don't break them please ????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/Fh8rbncbQr — Niya✨ (@yeraatdeewani) March 15, 2023

Neil Bhatt has been on the receiving end for a long time because of his character arc. And now some fans of Pakhi have also denounced him. Virat has always been a flawed character. However, he is still having a journey. Of late, we have seen Virat accepting his love for Sai. The Holi special episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin left SaiRat shippers hooting. Yes, there are some SaiRat fans still asking for their endgame.